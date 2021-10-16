Youssouf Mulumbu sends two-word message following West Brom’s victory over Birmingham

It may not have been pretty, but West Bromwich Albion got back to winning ways last night with a 1-0 success over local rivals Birmingham City.

Valerien Ismael’s side had to bounce back after their unbeaten Championship run came to an end at the hands of Stoke City just before the second international break of the season.

But they were strengthened going into last night’s contest with Matt Clarke returning at the heart of defence and Alex Mowatt being fit enough to start after an injury scare of his own.

Have West Brom had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Sheffield United? Higher Lower

The Baggies had plenty of the ball throughout the match but failed to make their chances count – that was until Karlan Grant picked up the ball outside the area with 15 minutes to go.

The forward unleashed a shot that was too hot for Matija Sarkic in the Birmingham goal to handle and that strike was enough to seal the three points for the hosts, who went back to the Championship summit even if it’s only briefly.

And it seems victory ever got former Baggies midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu excited – he played for Albion for six years and he tweeted a simple two-word message that all fans can relate to.

The Verdict

Mulumbu was a warrior for Albion and he would have liked seeing not only his former side win the midfield battle last night but also Jayson Molumby coming on in that position and giving them a fresh impetus.

Albion’s biggest concern this season hasn’t been defensively but it’s been from their forwards – despite having an expensive forward line which contains the likes of Grant and Grady Diangana no-one has taken the Championship by the scruff of its neck and been a regular contributor.

We’re starting to see Grant especially though come to life with a few goals and he could be the man that Ismael relies upon to keep them in the top two race.

It may not have been an attractive win but it’s clearly keeping ex-players like Mulumbu happy and his happiness has been replicated by thousands of other West Brom fans.