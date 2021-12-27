‘You’re unstoppable’ – Many Plymouth Argyle fans react as player shines during victory over Cheltenham Town

Plymouth Argyle secured all three points at Cheltenham Town to go back to within two points of the automatic promotion positions in League One.

Panutche Camara opened the scoring for the visitors in the 42nd minute, with the 24-year-old finishing off a well-worked Pilgrims counter-attack.

The lead was doubled, and the points was secured in the 75th minute when Jordon Garrick calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner after another well-compiled Plymouth move.

Enjoying another excellent 90 minutes of League One football, Camara once again shone for the Pilgrims.

Not only did he grab a goal and an assist for the Pilgrims, but his relentless energy, ability on the ball and attacking drive caused problems for the Cheltenham midfield and defence all afternoon.

Coming through the non-league pathway with Dulwich Hamlet, Camara is continuing to adapt to the rigours of League One football expertly.

Camara’s brilliance this season has seen the 24-year-old become linked with moves to Burnley and Barnsley, with it being no surprise if more clubs do not emerge as interested parties as January nears.

Here, we take a look at how Plymouth Argyle fans on Twitter have reacted to Camara’s starring performance against Cheltenham Town yesterday afternoon…

Baller — Ken Adams (@kenadams777) December 26, 2021

Kids special!! With a consistent finishing ability hes a player in the prem!! Never been so sure on a player in green! — Matthew (@TheGreenJanner) December 26, 2021

I love this man so much https://t.co/NLJQ8GtzhW — owen (@olpafc_) December 26, 2021

10/10 today AGAIN. Pan you're unstoppable. — Mark (@Mcc1189) December 26, 2021

Another top class performance Panutche 👍💚 — Sam (@jam1stcream2nd) December 26, 2021

Another outstanding performance from you and the team . Well done. — Alan Wood 3.5% 💙 (@alwoodswork) December 26, 2021