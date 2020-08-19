Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘You’re sounding confident’ – Charlton hopes increase as Sandgaard offers update

8 mins ago

Thomas Sandgaard is the man every Charlton Athletic fan is talking about right now with the Addicks potentially set to be saved by the entrepreneur.

The club currently sits in limbo with the EFL not satisfied that ESI are capable of running the club and keeping it financially sound.

Indeed, there needs to be a massive clear out of those currently at the helm of the club and it looks as though Sandgaard is ready to take that on.

He’s put this message out on social media recently, too, and it appears confident that there could be some positive news around the corner sooner rather than later:

Charlton fans, of course, know better than most to not get their hopes up but right now any message of positivity will be taken with open arms.

Many supporters have reacted to his message on Twitter, too, so let’s take a look at what has been said in response to this:


