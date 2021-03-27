Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘You’re not wanted here’, ‘State of this club’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react furiously to player tweet

1 hour ago

Sheffield Wednesday’s U23 side were beaten 4-0 by rivals Sheffield United yesterday, with Izzy Brown sent off for the Owls.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact for the first-team this season, so he had a run-out with the development side in order to maintain his fitness over the international break.

However, it didn’t go to plan, with the Owls comfortably beaten by the Blades and their dismal afternoon was summed up when Brown was sent off for a late off the ball scuffle.

Taking to Twitter last night, the attacking midfielder sent out a quote that many took to be in reference to the incident.

If you accept their disrespect they won’t respect you.”

Unsurprisingly, the Wednesday fans had little time for this from Brown, with the club in a huge battle to stay in the Championship, so this is an unwelcome distraction.

The on-loan Chelsea man has struggled to make an impact this season, so the fans were already frustrated with him before the red card.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his post…


