‘You’re not wanted here’, ‘State of this club’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react furiously to player tweet

Sheffield Wednesday’s U23 side were beaten 4-0 by rivals Sheffield United yesterday, with Izzy Brown sent off for the Owls.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact for the first-team this season, so he had a run-out with the development side in order to maintain his fitness over the international break.

However, it didn’t go to plan, with the Owls comfortably beaten by the Blades and their dismal afternoon was summed up when Brown was sent off for a late off the ball scuffle.

Taking to Twitter last night, the attacking midfielder sent out a quote that many took to be in reference to the incident.

“If you accept their disrespect they won’t respect you.”

Unsurprisingly, the Wednesday fans had little time for this from Brown, with the club in a huge battle to stay in the Championship, so this is an unwelcome distraction.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Signed in 2015, scored nine league goals, left in 2019. Marco Matias George Boyd Rolando Aarons Chris Maguire

The on-loan Chelsea man has struggled to make an impact this season, so the fans were already frustrated with him before the red card.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his post…

If that’s aimed at the fans which I imagine it is, you do know most have been wanting you to be given a chance in the 5 months you didn’t get a start? — Mark (@mark42swfc) March 27, 2021

Was the 17 year old able to take a corner and you got jealous wondering how he did it which is why you kicked off? Go back down south mate, you’re not wanted here 😌 — All Wednesday (@all_wednesday) March 26, 2021

The state of this club, it’s disgusting. Just not what we are about as a club, From players to staff, heartbreaking but I’m Wednesday till I die through the thick and thin. — Ryan (😷) (@Ryanjameshayes) March 26, 2021

nobody will respect you when your attitude stinks — bailey 2.0 (@swfcbailey2) March 26, 2021

Did he tell you your corners weren’t up to much? Honestly mate that lawyer we signed has helped us get more points that you — Matt Wragg (@Mattwragg81) March 26, 2021

Respect is for those who earn it! #swfc — Oliver (@OLLIE_BROWN_) March 26, 2021

Embarrassing 😂 — Adam Thompson (@adam7485) March 27, 2021