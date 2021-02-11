Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘You’re joking’, ‘Gutting’ – Many Millwall fans react to major player blow

Published

7 mins ago

on

Millwall have been dealt a significant injury blow – with influential midfielder Ryan Leonard expected to miss around two months of action.

Leonard has been one of the Lions’ most consistent performers this term, but could now be sidelined for up to 12 matches after suffering ankle ligament damage against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The former Southend United man was replaced by Shaun Williams in the 60th-minute, who went on to assist Scott Malone’s impressive strike moments later, but isn’t expected to return to playing action until the middle of April.

January signing Maikel Kieftenbeld also sustained an injured against the Owls, leaving Lions boss Gary Rowett with a possible shortage of midfielders ahead of the trip to Reading on Saturday, but NewsatDen confirmed that youngster Billy Mitchell could be available for selection after his injury.

Leonard has been in terrific form for Millwall this season, making 30 appearances in a variety of position in all competitions, and triggered a clause in his contract back in December, which saw him extend his stay at The Den by an additional year.

But with Leonard now set to miss the majority of the campaign, Rowett will be hoping the likes of Williams, Ryan Woods and inform Ben Thompson will all step up in his absence.

Here’s how the Lions faithful reacted on Twitter to Leonard’s injury blow.


