‘You’re joking’, ‘Got a bad feeling about this’ – Some Sunderland fans react after major Lee Johnson decision vs Charlton

Sunderland are facing a very tough test as Charlton Athletic are welcomed to the Stadium Of Light.

The Black Cats are firmly in the mix for automatic promotion and will be hoping to pick up a big three points against Nigel Adkins’ side.

The Addicks hold promotion hopes of their own and that’s why Lee Johnson has his work cut out to guide his side to victory this afternoon.

With that in mind here’s the side that he’s selected.

Lee Johnson has made three changes for the visit of the Addicks.

The players to come into the side are Josh Scowen, Lynden Gooch and Aiden O’Brien who replace Grant Leadbitter, Jordan Jones and Ross Stewart who all drop to the bench.

That means that Lee Burge will start in goal with a predicted back four of Max Power, Dion Sanderson, Luke O’Nien and Callum McFadzean.

Josh Scowen and Carl Winchester will play in central midfield with Aiden McGeady and Lynden Gooch playing on the flanks, while Aiden O’Brien and Charlie Wyke will presumably lead the line.

As you’d imagine the team sheet has drawn quite a reaction on social media.

Here’s what a selection of Sunderland fans had to say.

Benching Jones is an interesting call, ha’way the lads! — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) April 10, 2021

Would like to have seen Hume and Jones in the starting XI, but hopefully we get 3 points. — Kevin Moeliker (@Kevsol) April 10, 2021

got a bad feeling about this — Sam Thubron (@samthubron3) April 10, 2021

Jones left out and McFadzean starting…bench is very strong predict changes early — Joe Lewins (@joelewins) April 10, 2021

Don't get why Maguire isn't on the bench atleast he's probs our best impact sub if we need that bit of quality. Guess Jones is the impact sub for today then — Jake Harwood (@Amazeddragon) April 10, 2021

McFadzean really shouldn’t be on the pitch like — BRI-SAFC (@safcking) April 10, 2021

Jones on the bench? your joking man — Aids 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@aidanlowther) April 10, 2021