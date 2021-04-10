Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘You’re joking’, ‘Got a bad feeling about this’ – Some Sunderland fans react after major Lee Johnson decision vs Charlton

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sunderland are facing a very tough test as Charlton Athletic are welcomed to the Stadium Of Light.

The Black Cats are firmly in the mix for automatic promotion and will be hoping to pick up a big three points against Nigel Adkins’ side.

The Addicks hold promotion hopes of their own and that’s why Lee Johnson has his work cut out to guide his side to victory this afternoon.

With that in mind here’s the side that he’s selected.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18

What year were Sunderland formed?

Lee Johnson has made three changes for the visit of the Addicks.

The players to come into the side are Josh Scowen, Lynden Gooch and Aiden O’Brien who replace Grant Leadbitter, Jordan Jones and Ross Stewart who all drop to the bench.

That means that Lee Burge will start in goal with a predicted back four of Max Power, Dion Sanderson, Luke O’Nien and Callum McFadzean.

Josh Scowen and Carl Winchester will play in central midfield with Aiden McGeady and Lynden Gooch playing on the flanks, while Aiden O’Brien and Charlie Wyke will presumably lead the line.

As you’d imagine the team sheet has drawn quite a reaction on social media.

Here’s what a selection of Sunderland fans had to say.


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘You’re joking’, ‘Got a bad feeling about this’ – Some Sunderland fans react after major Lee Johnson decision vs Charlton

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: