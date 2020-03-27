‘You’re boring me now’, ‘Not necessary’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans speak out as Nimer makes latest allegations

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Loads of Charlton fans have reacted to the latest chapter in the off-field clash between Tahnoon Nimer and Matt Southall.

The duo clashed publicly in an online spat a couple of weeks ago now, where Nimer accused Southall of misspending the club’s funds.

Southall bit back, however, blaming any issues on Nimer’s failure to provide his promised funds after East Street Investments bought the club from Roland Duchatelet in early January.

Nimer has been determined to keep the fans on his side throughout the lockdown and it has been working, although Southall’s spats with popular club figures certainly has not helped his own case as well.

Now, more claims have emerged on Nimer’s Instagram account, stating that Southall tried to pass off personal debts owed to businessman and former Watford owner Laurence Bassini, onto the club.

With no football to distract them this saga has been thrust to the front of Charlton fans’ minds.

But it is becoming clear that many are growing tired of Nimer’s constant online pandering, with very little action to go with it…

j0hnhickey @ttnimer can we put everything going on to bed now please….. we need you to make an official statement, about what your doing? are you committed to Charlton? Are you going to invest in the club? Are you going to buy the Valley? And are you going to support our manager with a budget to buy quality players that will make the squad stronger and aim for a return to the premier league????? WE NEED ANSWERS

jackbardrick Stay off Instagram please!! It’s not necessary.

deanb1969 You’re boring me now …

priston_1905 Stop messing about on here and show the EFL proof of funds

danjdobson Have you proven your funds to the EFL yet?

morgan555555 YES Tahnoon – we need you to start putting some serious money into Charlton now though!

harry_evo23 Do not bring in bassini