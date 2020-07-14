Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘You’re better than League 1’ – Many Wycombe Wanderers fans have a message for 25-year-old on the back of promotion

Published

5 mins ago

on

Wycombe Wanderers will be playing Championship football next season after they beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley.  

Gareth Ainsworth’s side had moved past Fleetwood Town in a hugely entertaining play-off semi-final and then overcame the task dealt to them by Oxford, with goals from Anthony Stewart and Joe Jacobson either side of Mark Sykes’ equaliser.

It means that for the first time in the club’s 133-year history, they will be a Championship club.

Amongst those congratulating Ainsworth’s side was Luke O’Nien, who is currently with Sunderland – the club he joined from Wycombe back in 2018. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

O’Nien made 119 appearances for Wycombe and scored 16 goals for the side during his spell there, with the versatile 25-year-old proving to be a hugely popular figure.

And, in response to his message congratulating his former side, a number of Wycombe fans have urged O’Nien to return as they embark on their Championship adventure, with his Sunderland side facing up to a third consecutive season in League…


