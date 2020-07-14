‘You’re better than League 1’ – Many Wycombe Wanderers fans have a message for 25-year-old on the back of promotion

Wycombe Wanderers will be playing Championship football next season after they beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side had moved past Fleetwood Town in a hugely entertaining play-off semi-final and then overcame the task dealt to them by Oxford, with goals from Anthony Stewart and Joe Jacobson either side of Mark Sykes’ equaliser.

It means that for the first time in the club’s 133-year history, they will be a Championship club.

Amongst those congratulating Ainsworth’s side was Luke O’Nien, who is currently with Sunderland – the club he joined from Wycombe back in 2018. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

O’Nien made 119 appearances for Wycombe and scored 16 goals for the side during his spell there, with the versatile 25-year-old proving to be a hugely popular figure.

And, in response to his message congratulating his former side, a number of Wycombe fans have urged O’Nien to return as they embark on their Championship adventure, with his Sunderland side facing up to a third consecutive season in League…

Fancy playing in the Championship next season? — Ben Miles (@itsbenmiles) July 13, 2020

Come home Luke you’re better than League 1 😎 — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_22) July 13, 2020

Hi Luke, we still love you, time to come home and play in the championship instead of wasting another season in league 1. You can go back to the mackems if we swap places next season! — Daniel Linton (@DanielLinton) July 13, 2020

You'll be in the spotlight if you join Wycombe Luke.

The culture is amazing and there's a spot in Gareths starting 11 waiting for you every week.

We miss your prematch cross field volleys..come back brother.. — Matthew Large (@mattlarge777) July 14, 2020

Cheers Luke, fancy coming home to play in the Championship. — Russell Cox (@RussWWFC) July 14, 2020

Should have stayed Luke. Should have bloody stayed… — William Healey (@WillHealeywwfc) July 13, 2020

Top man but you should've been there Luke ☹️ — Andy (@andyr87) July 13, 2020

Never forget what you did for us mate 💙 all the best — Ryan (@ArseyLitchfield) July 13, 2020

