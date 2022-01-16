Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘You’re a class act’ – Many Luton Town fans react to forward’s performance against Bournemouth

Published

4 mins ago

on

Luton Town grabbed a last-gasp winner, securing an important three points for the Hatters against league leaders Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road. 

The Hatters edged a five-goal thriller at Kenilworth Road, with the hosts finding themselves 2-0 up at the break, via an own goal, which was forced by Elijah Adebayo, and Allan Campbell’s first goal for the club.

Bournemouth got themselves back into the game through well-worked goals, with Emiliano Marcondes halving the deficit before Morgan Rogers netted his first league goal for the Cherries to restore parity.

Despite a seeming shift in momentum, it was the Hatters who ended the game the stronger of the two.

Knocking on the door for the winner, it was eventually centre-back Kal Naismith who helped raise the roof off Kenilworth Road when his left-footed strike from the edge of the box beat Mark Travers in the Bournemouth goal.

Proving to be a constant threat once again, Adebayo enjoyed a strong 90 minutes of football yesterday.

His physicality and intelligence when in possession made Gary Cahill suffer a difficult afternoon in Bedfordshire, whilst his quick thinking played a major role in Luton’s opening goal.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans on Twitter have reacted to the 24-year-old’s performance…


