‘You’re a class act’ – Many Luton Town fans react to forward’s performance against Bournemouth

Luton Town grabbed a last-gasp winner, securing an important three points for the Hatters against league leaders Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters edged a five-goal thriller at Kenilworth Road, with the hosts finding themselves 2-0 up at the break, via an own goal, which was forced by Elijah Adebayo, and Allan Campbell’s first goal for the club.

Bournemouth got themselves back into the game through well-worked goals, with Emiliano Marcondes halving the deficit before Morgan Rogers netted his first league goal for the Cherries to restore parity.

Despite a seeming shift in momentum, it was the Hatters who ended the game the stronger of the two.

Knocking on the door for the winner, it was eventually centre-back Kal Naismith who helped raise the roof off Kenilworth Road when his left-footed strike from the edge of the box beat Mark Travers in the Bournemouth goal.

Proving to be a constant threat once again, Adebayo enjoyed a strong 90 minutes of football yesterday.

His physicality and intelligence when in possession made Gary Cahill suffer a difficult afternoon in Bedfordshire, whilst his quick thinking played a major role in Luton’s opening goal.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans on Twitter have reacted to the 24-year-old’s performance…

Awesome. Please don’t leave us. We all love you. COYH 🧡🧡 — Gaz (@GaryAlanMcPheat) January 15, 2022

You’re a class act Elijah, never had a bad game — Mark Lockwood (@lutonlocky) January 15, 2022

A beast again today and what a win.

That's a Kenilworth road atmosphere — darren austin (@darrenaustin9) January 15, 2022

Great play today Elijah, awesome stuff. — PDK (@PDK63839344) January 15, 2022

Brilliant today, top drawer, never gave up that’s why ‘we love you Luton’! 🧡👍👏🏼 — Yvonne Fletcher (@W9Hatter) January 15, 2022

never leave. luton are back 😍 — Josh 🐐 (@joshh_h2003) January 15, 2022

You’re magic you know — benji (@ben_terrett) January 15, 2022

You make me enjoy my weekends thank you 🐐 — ً (@LTFC__) January 15, 2022

Great game today Eli. All they could do was try and foul you. You should have had about 20 free kicks — 𝙋𝙆 (@Andy_Peacock) January 15, 2022