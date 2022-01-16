Luton Town
‘You’re a class act’ – Many Luton Town fans react to forward’s performance against Bournemouth
Luton Town grabbed a last-gasp winner, securing an important three points for the Hatters against league leaders Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road.
The Hatters edged a five-goal thriller at Kenilworth Road, with the hosts finding themselves 2-0 up at the break, via an own goal, which was forced by Elijah Adebayo, and Allan Campbell’s first goal for the club.
Bournemouth got themselves back into the game through well-worked goals, with Emiliano Marcondes halving the deficit before Morgan Rogers netted his first league goal for the Cherries to restore parity.
Despite a seeming shift in momentum, it was the Hatters who ended the game the stronger of the two.
Knocking on the door for the winner, it was eventually centre-back Kal Naismith who helped raise the roof off Kenilworth Road when his left-footed strike from the edge of the box beat Mark Travers in the Bournemouth goal.
Proving to be a constant threat once again, Adebayo enjoyed a strong 90 minutes of football yesterday.
His physicality and intelligence when in possession made Gary Cahill suffer a difficult afternoon in Bedfordshire, whilst his quick thinking played a major role in Luton’s opening goal.
Here, we take a look at how Luton fans on Twitter have reacted to the 24-year-old’s performance…
Awesome. Please don’t leave us. We all love you. COYH 🧡🧡
— Gaz (@GaryAlanMcPheat) January 15, 2022
You’re a class act Elijah, never had a bad game
— Mark Lockwood (@lutonlocky) January 15, 2022
A beast again today and what a win.
That's a Kenilworth road atmosphere
— darren austin (@darrenaustin9) January 15, 2022
Great play today Elijah, awesome stuff.
— PDK (@PDK63839344) January 15, 2022
Brilliant today, top drawer, never gave up that’s why ‘we love you Luton’! 🧡👍👏🏼
— Yvonne Fletcher (@W9Hatter) January 15, 2022
never leave. luton are back 😍
— Josh 🐐 (@joshh_h2003) January 15, 2022
You’re magic you know
— benji (@ben_terrett) January 15, 2022
You make me enjoy my weekends thank you 🐐
— ً (@LTFC__) January 15, 2022
Great game today Eli. All they could do was try and foul you. You should have had about 20 free kicks
— 𝙋𝙆 (@Andy_Peacock) January 15, 2022