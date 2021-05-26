Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘You’re a brave man’, ‘Don’t know what to think’ – These Swindon Town fans react to significant club announcement

Swindon Town have confirmed John McGreal as their new first team manager, with the former Colchester man signing a deal that will keep him at the club until 2023.

The Robins have just finished a pretty disastrous season, with the club appointing several different managers as they were ultimately relegated back to League Two with a whimper.

Since then, the search has been on for a new boss, and it was announced today that McGreal has taken over.

The 48-year-old has Football League experience having spent four years as Colchester boss from 2016, and the former Tranmere player has made it clear that he is targeting promotion.

For many Swindon fans, the problems run deep, so whilst many were satisfied to see a man come in with decent pedigree, there are worries about how the club are run from the top.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


