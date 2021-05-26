‘You’re a brave man’, ‘Don’t know what to think’ – These Swindon Town fans react to significant club announcement

Swindon Town have confirmed John McGreal as their new first team manager, with the former Colchester man signing a deal that will keep him at the club until 2023.

Say hello to our new Manager 💼 We are delighted to announce the appointment of John McGreal as First Team Manager at the club Welcome, John!#STFC 🔴 — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) May 26, 2021

The Robins have just finished a pretty disastrous season, with the club appointing several different managers as they were ultimately relegated back to League Two with a whimper.

Since then, the search has been on for a new boss, and it was announced today that McGreal has taken over.

The 48-year-old has Football League experience having spent four years as Colchester boss from 2016, and the former Tranmere player has made it clear that he is targeting promotion.

For many Swindon fans, the problems run deep, so whilst many were satisfied to see a man come in with decent pedigree, there are worries about how the club are run from the top.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Cant be as bad as the last john we had. Good luck 👍 — Aidan Armstrong (@AidanAr38949930) May 26, 2021

I don’t know what to think. Thank you for reading my hot take. #stfc — Alex (@Stfconly) May 26, 2021

Let’s be honest, anybody is better then John Sheridan — Becky Lawrence (@beckylawrence11) May 26, 2021

Welcome John, I wish you the very, very, best of luck You’re a brave man. I hope your bravery is rewarding #stfc — Ben Nicholls (@pieman80) May 26, 2021

Does he get told who has to be included in the squad every week? #fanpowernotleepower — swindonrich (@swindonrich) May 26, 2021

76 wins out of 203 games as a manager 😂😂😂 This will go well 😂 — Ian Yates (@ianyates3) May 26, 2021

Power still here so….. pic.twitter.com/G20ooTJB4X — Steve Collins (@stevecollins88) May 26, 2021