‘Your typical Brentford signing’ – Bees weigh up transfer move for Barnsley player: The verdict

Brentford are weighing up a move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, as per the Yorkshire Post.

The 20-year-old, who can operate as a central midfielder or as a full-back has been a shining light for the Tykes this season, whilst also played a pivotal role in keeping Barnsley in the Championship last season.

His energetic displays have caught the eye of Thomas Frank’s Brentford though it’s fair to say the ball is firmly in Barnsley’s court, with Styles’ contract running until 2023 at Oakwell.

So, what do you make of this transfer update from a Brentford perspective? Would he be a good addition for the west London side?

The team here at FLW offer up their views….

Alfie Burns

Styles is somebody that we’ve seen really develop in the last 18 months at Barnsley.

The 20-year-old is a bundle of energy, with plenty of quality to match that.

He would be your typical Brentford signing, in my opinion: young, hungry, with plenty of room to grow.

Thomas Frank might not use Styles straight away, but a year sitting on Brentford’s bench will place him well for a big impact in West London in the future.

That’s the way the Bees work and this move could be a good one for the youngster.

There’s nothing wrong with how Barnsley have handled his development so far, but Brentford have proved to be a club that can offer that platform to the next level.

You can see why it might appeal.

Ned Holmes

Styles has been excellent for the Tykes this term and I think this could turn out ti be a shrewd signing from the Bees.

I’m not sure he’s necessarily needed but it’s the sort of signing that will likely prove it’s worth in a few years’ time.

Brentford have got a fantastic record of developing attack-minded players and with that in mind, landing Styles could be a smart move.

Is he good enough to get into their starting XI at the moment? Not for me.

He’s not got the sort of quality on the ball that many of Thomas Frank’s options have and for that reason, I think he’s someone that would be used mostly from the bench if he does make the switch.

Jacob Potter

This could prove to be a shrewd bit of business.

Barnsley have certainly taken me by surprise this season, as they’re challenging for a top-six finish this term, instead of fighting it out to stay in the Championship like last term.

Styles has impressed me in the Tykes team this season, and I’m not surprised to hear that his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

He’s still got age on his side, and would be a solid option to have in the Brentford team when called upon.

I do have my doubts as to whether he’d be a good enough to be a regular starter in the Brentford squad though, as Thomas Frank already has some strong options available to him in a similar position.

If he is given a chance to start regularly though, then I think this could be an excellent signing by Brentford this month.