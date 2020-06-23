‘Your time’ – Ayling, Phillips & Douglas react to Ian Poveda’s Leeds United message

It was a mixed afternoon for Ian Poveda on Sunday, with his Leeds United debut coinciding with a disappointing defeat at Cardiff City.

Leeds went to Wales looking to move three points clear at the top of the Championship table, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side were beaten by goals from Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel.

Bielsa, though, handed Poveda his first taste of senior football in that defeat, with the 20-year-old impressive from the bench in the closing stages of the game.

On the back of his debut, Poveda took to Instagram to look back on a bittersweet afternoon.

In response to that, a number of Leeds’ senior players rallied behind the young winger, including Luke Ayling, Kalvin Phillips and Barry Douglas, who offered the following words:

Attention at Leeds is now turning to Saturday’s huge clash with Fulham in the Championship.

Luckily for Leeds, their lead over the Cottagers remained at seven points on the back of the weekend’s defeat, but there’s significant pressure on the Whites to not lose when Scott Parker’s side visit Elland Road.

That clash between second and third comes the day after West Brom’s meeting with Brentford (first v fourth), with this weekend in the Championship shaping up into a huge one.

The Verdict

It was good to finally get a look at Poveda on Sunday, with the winger looking sharp as Marcelo Bielsa handed him a debut.

Of course, it was disappointing in terms of the result, but clearly the Leeds United camp are pleased with Poveda and excited to see what he can bring during the run-in.

He might not start against Fulham, but there’s a chance we could well see him again from the bench.

