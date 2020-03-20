Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘Your money is lost 100%’ – Maxime Biamou does not hold much hope for Coventry City teammate

Published

33 mins ago

on

Coventry City striker Maxime Biamou has reacted to a latest fan post predicting that Jordan Shipley would win a FIFA 20 tournament out of the Sky Blues squad.

With the football season at a standstill due to recent events until April 30th at the earliest, countless footballers and clubs have taken to social media with various challenges and interactive ideas for fans.

One of the most popular challenges is various FIFA 20 tournaments being setup with League Two Leyton Orient getting multiple Twitter accounts on board a tournament which has gained media coverage.

With those challenges in mind, one Coventry fan took time to predict the winner of an all-Sky Blue FIFA tournament, predicting that Shipley would turn out to be the winner.

Take part in our latest Sky Blues quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 13

Who is this?

However, Coventry striker Biamou has reacted with a tweet of his own, advising the man to place his bets elsewhere.

Biamou has enjoyed a superb season with Coventry, helping them sit top of the League One table as things stand.

Scoring four goals in 18 games for Mark Robins’ side, Biamou will be hoping to get a shot at Championship football next term if his and his teammates continue with their form.

The Verdict

What are players and fans supposed to do when the football season is at a standstill.

FIFA 20 seems to be the go to thing for most and it is no surprise that teams are engaging with fans via the console game.

Biamou has sent a bold statement and challenge to teammate Shipley, and we could potentially see a match up between the two via social media in the coming weeks.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Your money is lost 100%’ – Maxime Biamou does not hold much hope for Coventry City teammate

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: