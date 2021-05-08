Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Your fault’, ‘Face the music’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam key figure after relegation confirmed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation was confirmed this afternoon as they drew 3-3 with Derby County in a game they needed to win.

Frustratingly for the Owls, three points would’ve been enough as fellow strugglers Rotherham United failed to beat Cardiff. Nevertheless, they couldn’t get a fourth goal, so they will be playing in League One next season.

Whilst there are many reasons for Wednesday’s struggles, off-field issues played a part and if the team weren’t deducted six points they would’ve stayed up.

So, the responsibility for that, and the other big decisions that went wrong, including managerial changes, ultimately come down to owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The Thai businessman hasn’t been afraid to spend money since taking over the Yorkshire outfit, but his decision making has regularly left fans baffled.

And, they have paid the price, with Wednesday now preparing for life in the third tier.

As you would expect the fans were livid with how the club have fallen so far and here we look at some of the reaction to Chansiri from Twitter…


