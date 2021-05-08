‘Your fault’, ‘Face the music’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam key figure after relegation confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation was confirmed this afternoon as they drew 3-3 with Derby County in a game they needed to win.

Frustratingly for the Owls, three points would’ve been enough as fellow strugglers Rotherham United failed to beat Cardiff. Nevertheless, they couldn’t get a fourth goal, so they will be playing in League One next season.

Whilst there are many reasons for Wednesday’s struggles, off-field issues played a part and if the team weren’t deducted six points they would’ve stayed up.

So, the responsibility for that, and the other big decisions that went wrong, including managerial changes, ultimately come down to owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The Thai businessman hasn’t been afraid to spend money since taking over the Yorkshire outfit, but his decision making has regularly left fans baffled.

And, they have paid the price, with Wednesday now preparing for life in the third tier.

As you would expect the fans were livid with how the club have fallen so far and here we look at some of the reaction to Chansiri from Twitter…

Always lots of emotion with a relegation. It’s happened though. I worry what Chansiri mismanagement still to be revealed. Will still be there though home and away #swfc — Rob Earnshaw (@Rearn01T) May 8, 2021

He promised premier league and delivered league 1. Mr Chansiri needs to come out and explain what he has done to our football club. #swfc — George Glossop (@GGlossop93) May 8, 2021

Chansiri in. He's the leader we all…….. Oh my mistake. Get gone #swfc — Wednesday Banter (@Wednesdaybanter) May 8, 2021

Chansiri needs to come out and face the music and not release the usual statement of blaming the fans. A clear out of the players and the board needs to happen if we don’t want to go into free fall #swfc — Ellis (@ellisjcarr) May 8, 2021

I fear what will happen this summer. If Chansiri is hounded and pulls the plug we’ll be liquidated. He has to see that his plan has failed drastically, swollow his pride and get some real help. Not from scummy agents #swfc — Scott Wilkes (@scottwilkes88) May 8, 2021

Would like to think that Mr Chansiri and the comms director had a statement pre prepared weeks ago to spell out the plan to take the club forward next season. If that doesn't get published this weekend then you can see exactly where the problem lies. #swfc — Jonathan Garnett (@jonogarnett) May 8, 2021