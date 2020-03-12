Youngster offers Charlton hope after signing new contract – comment

The 2019-20 season has been a difficult one for Charlton Athletic, with the full fallout from the boardroom unrest yet to emerge.

In the last week the off-field disputes may have taken away some of the focus from the on-field problems, but nonetheless, Lee Bowyer and his side are facing an uphill struggle to avoid relegation from the Championship just a season after their return.

A good start to the term was quickly followed by a barren run between the end October and the start of February which saw the Addicks plummet down the table and any early season hope dissipate.

However, in amongst all the soul-searching and recriminations, the progress of academy graduate Alfie Doughty can be seen as a rare success story.

Having turned 20 in December, Doughty made his Addicks debut just under two years ago but spent last season on loan gaining experience in the non-leagues.

Retained with the first-team squad this season though, he has now made 20 Championship appearances and he has rarely disappointed.

A left-sided midfielder by nature, he has been forced to show off his full repertoire of skills this season playing from left-back, left-wing, wing-back, right-wing and central midfield.

With a goal and three assists he has been able to display his creative abilities on occasions and as a result of his hard work he was rewarded with a new contract until 2021 last month.

Standing at 6ft tall, he is an imposing specimen with impressive raw speed that also possesses good close control and finesse.

So far this season he averages 0.9 key passes per match and 1.4 dribbles per match, despite the bulk of his appearances coming from left-back, and although he is not a natural defender he is averaging 1 interception, 1.2 tackles and 0.7 clearances.

His passing is one area of his game that does not show up well in statistics this season, with an average of 23.8 passes per game at 66% accuracy, but given he is playing in a full-back role in a side that tends not to value possession highly it is understandable.

As a unit, Charlton’s passing accuracy is 72%, while they rank 17th for most passes completed per game.

Overall, Doughty is certainly a player to watch and one that has stood up and impressed in trying circumstances.

Whether his best position has been determined remains to be seen, but in an environment better suited to the development of young players he could thrive.