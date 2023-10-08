Highlights Sunderland has had a positive start to the season, winning six of their first eleven matches in the Championship.

There have been some hiccups, including their recent heavy defeat to Middlesbrough, but overall signs are good for the team.

The winter transfer window could be important for Sunderland, with potential loan moves for Jewison Bennette and Chris Rigg, as well as the possibility of bringing in an experienced player to help guide the team towards promotion.

January is a little way off at the moment, of course, but it could be an important window for the club and here we're predicting what we could see happen in the winter window on Wearside...

A loan for Jewison Bennette

Bennette is a fine young footballer and one of many that are on the books at Sunderland at the moment.

However, he is not featuring a massive amount in the side at the moment, and perhaps a loan deal in January could be beneficial for him.

Sunderland will want to make the right call as they know how good he could be, and getting him out on loan to a club that is going to help his development could be the right course of action.

A loan for Chris Rigg

There is a huge amount of excitement around Rigg at the moment and with good reason.

He is a very bright player and at 16 has already made his mark for the senior side, though Tony Mowbray is naturally managing his game time.

That said, they could quite easily fast-track his career with a loan somewhere for the rest of the season after January, and see what he can do on a regular basis in a senior environment.

This will again just depend on what Sunderland want for him and think is in his best interests.

An experienced head signs

It is quite apparent that Tony Mowbray is very adept at working with young footballers and at Sunderland he has a very bright batch available to him.

Many of them are 24 or below, though, and it'll be interesting to see how they potentially deal with any pressure coming at the end of this season if they are in the promotion mix.

They obviously made the play-offs last season and so will have learned a lot of lessons from that experience, but getting over the line in the second tier is still another thing entirely and something many of the squad is yet to experience.

Obviously, the transfer policy at Sunderland is to bring in younger players and develop them but if there's a good chance of winning promotion, perhaps the club will look to bring in someone that has that experience and can help guide them back to the Premier League from being on the pitch.