Youngster agrees long-term Bristol City deal

Raphael Araoye has penned a three-year deal with Bristol City, in a nod to the club believing in his potential and talent.

The Robins have got a rich history of bringing through young players and giving them a chance, with several talented academy products and other young arrivals from the recent past being involved in the first-team.

Indeed, it’s always positive for supporters to see their team producing such good players and they will be hoping at Bristol City that that is going to be the case with Araoye:

Young defender Raphael Araoye, 17, has signed a three-year deal with #BristolCity. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) August 26, 2022

The Verdict

No matter who you support, you want to see the future of your football club being looked after and so this is a positive piece of news for Bristol City.

It’s clear that they believe in the youngster as they have given him a three year contract and now it’s all about him working hard and showing that they are right to have such faith in him as a talent.