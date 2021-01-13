Young player seals temporary Portsmouth exit

Gerard Storey has joined Carrick Rangers on loan from Portsmouth this January window, as per the Portsmouth News.

Pompey dropped out of the EFL Trophy last night as Peterborough United beat them 5-1 with a handful of youngsters involved on the night.

Storey, though, was not among them with him linking up with Carrick Rangers in his native Northern Ireland as he bids to up his game time.

Indeed, he did play for Pompey in the competition back in December to make his senior debut for the club but, with them now out of it and with the current situation with the virus in the country, there’s now decreased scope for youngsters to get game-time if they’re not involved with a senior set-up.

That was the case for Storey, then, and so he has moved to Carrick to get playing where he’ll be looking to show what he can do.

The Verdict

This is a move that makes perfect sense.

The youngsters at Pompey that aren’t going to be involved in the first-team need to be playing but the situation we find ourselves in means their opportunities to play have been curtailed, with non-league football at a certain level being suspended.

That said, then, a move to Carrick allows him to be playing once more and he’ll be looking to use it with his progression.