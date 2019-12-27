‘Young Patrick Vieira’ – These Brentford fans react to midfielder’s brilliant Boxing Day display

Brentford made it five consecutive wins at home yesterday afternoon as the Bees defeated Swansea 3-1 at Griffin Park to move up to third in the Championship table.

A Bryan Mbeumo header and a brace from Bees top scorer Ollie Watkins sealed the three points for the West Londoners, against a Swansea side who had lost only once on their travels this season prior to the clash.

The win for Thomas Frank’s side means Brentford have now won nine of their last thirteen league games, taking 28 points from a possible 39 available.

One player who continued his excellent form in midfield was Josh Dasilva. The 21-year-old provided an assist for Ollie Watkins’ second goal of the game, also making five key passes during the ninety minutes, and three successful dribbles.

This is what the youngster had to say after the game on social media:

Here are what the Brentford fans had to say about Dasilva’s performance on Twitter after the all-important win, with some high praise coming the way of the 21-year-old…

