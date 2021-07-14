‘Young and exciting player’ – Former West Brom forward hails Ismael’s second signing

Former West Bromwich Albion striker and pundit Kevin Campbell has lauded the signing of Quevin Moises Castro in an interview with the Football Insider, as the teenager became Valerien Ismael’s second signing of the summer yesterday.

19-year-old Castro, who previously spent time at non-league side Thetford Town, had trials with Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea last season but the duo opted not to sign the Portuguese midfielder.

However, it was third time lucky for the teenager who has signed a two-year deal with the club after a successful training period with the Baggies, making him their second arrival of the summer after Alex Mowatt joined on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Barnsley.

Centre-back Matt Clarke has since joined from Brighton and Hove Albion on loan as their third signing – but Campbell is especially impressed by Castro’s arrival and has hailed Ismael’s ability to place faith in younger players.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider on the Portuguese midfielder, he said: “(He is) A very young and exciting player.

“West Brom are making a lot of positive changes at the moment. I like it.

“Ismael is a young manager and he knows his stuff by the looks of it. He is trusting young players and I think this is a great move.

“Castro is a midfielder runner and he’s good on the ball. This is what you need in the Championship.

“Ismael wants to hit the ground running next season. We know they needed extra bodies in the middle of the park and they are not wasting time.

“Castro is going to be an exciting signing. I truly believe they are going to have a strong season. I’m not surprised they are one of the favourites to go back up.”

Trevoh Chalobah is also on West Brom’s radar according to the Express and Star – but face competition from Premier League side Brentford and elsewhere as they look to secure the 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder.

The Verdict:

It’s great to see new manager Valerien Ismael not only build for the present, but also for the future and after signing a four-year deal at The Hawthorns, the 45-year-old looks set to oversee a long-term project in the West Midlands.

Considering the short-term nature of football nowadays with such short managerial stints, this project is exactly what the Baggies need as they look to get back to the Premier League once again.

This long-term plan could help them stay there after becoming a bit of a ‘yo-yo club’ in recent times – and with the likes of Matheus Pereira and Sam Johnstone potentially on their way out this summer – they also require this stability.

Under a manager like Ismael who did so well at Barnsley, West Brom already know they have a man who can get the very best out of these players. And if this appointment works out, they could be looking towards a very bright future.

Quevin Moises Castro is likely to be part of that.