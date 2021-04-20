‘You’ll be talking a lot of money’ – Warning made over West Ham’s potential summer EFL deal

Ex-West Ham United midfielder Rob Lee has warned his former club that it will cost them “a lot of money” to prize striker Ivan Toney away from Brentford this summer.

Toney signed for the Bees ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and has been dominant in the Championship – scoring 29 times and adding 10 assists this term.

The 25-year-old remains central to Brentford’s hopes of promotion but when the summer window opens, it seems he could be on the move with no shortage of top-flight clubs linked with him.

West Ham are on the list of reported suitors with David Moyes looking to build on the progress his side have made this season.

Speaking to Transfer Tavern, Lee – who spent the 2003/04 campaign with the Hammers – warned his former club that winning the race for Toney would not be cheap.

He said: “Yeah you will need a lot of money because I never know what you’re talking about these days with prices for players, but you’ll be talking a lot of money.

“Ivan Toney would probably cost £25 million because that’s what they sell their players for these days Brentford, like £25-30 million.”

Sources have informed Football League World that it could cost even more than Lee has suggested to sign Toney, with Brentford set to demand £35 million for the striker.

The Englishman’s goalscoring record since leaving Newcastle United permanently is remarkable – having found the net 49 times in two seasons for Peterborough United before he signed for the Bees.

The Verdict

The battle for Toney’s signature looks as though it could be one of the EFL transfer sagas of the summer and his performances this term certainly justify that sort of attention.

Not only has he adapted to stepping up to the Championship, he has dominated the division and it’s no surprise that reports indicate there are a raft of Premier League clubs hoping he can do the same for them next term.

Lee’s bang on with this warning to the Hammers, it’s not going to be cheap to win the race for Toney in the summer but given how well Ollie Watkins has taken to the top flight, you’d have to say it looks a good investment.