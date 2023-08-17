Highlights Chuba Akpom has joined Ajax after being sold by Middlesbrough for an initial fee of £10.5 million.

Middlesbrough's Tommy Smith took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to former teammate Chuba Akpom, who has joined Ajax

The defender posted the message on his Instagram story. He captioned a picture of the two of them celebrating one of Akpom's many goals, from last season, with: "An absolute pleasure to play alongside you. I wish you nothing but the best brother. You'll be missed ❤️"

What are the details of Chuba Akpom's move to Ajax?

The 27-year-old attacker joined the giants of Dutch football, yesterday. According to the BBC, he was sold to them, by Boro, for an initial fee of £10.5 million that could rise to £12.2 million.

In a statement made on the club's website, Middlesbrough said "Akpom, who was in the final year of his contract and would have been available on a free transfer at the end of the season, has signed for the Dutch club after they had a bid accepted for the player."

The former Boro striker said, in the statement: "I’d like to thank everyone connected with Boro and especially a big thanks to the fans for the support and love they have given me.

"Last season was full of memories I’ll never forget and I will be forever proud. Everyone knows what I think of Michael Carrick, and I’m sure success is just around the corner.

“For me now, I have an exciting new challenge with one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can’t wait to get started with Ajax. I’ll still be following the Boro from afar and wish everyone connected with the club all the very best for the future.”

Chuba Akpom's Middlesbrough fairytale

He arrived at the club in September 2020 but then went on loan to Greek club PAOK for the 2021-22 season. He then returned to the club at the end of the year-long loan, before the start of last season. One week before the start of Championship, he didn't even have a squad number.

Akpom has said that he'd felt confused for most of his career because he felt that he was best suited to playing in a slightly deeper role up front. But coaches kept persisting and telling him that he was a no.9. This confusion was ended when Michael Carrick joined Boro and revitalised the 27-year-old's career.

He went on to have a fantastic season with the club, scoring 28 goals in 38 league games. He was so good that he won the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Year award.

How can Middlesbrough replace Akpom?

They've received a very good payment for a player who was in the last year of his contract, and had only had the one breakout season. The funds from this move should allow them to bolster their attacking options.

The club haven't made a good start to this new campaign. They've lost both of their opening two games to Millwall and Coventry City. In those games they've conceded four and are yet to score. Now that they have the Akpom money, they should be better equipped to try and replicate the successes of last season.