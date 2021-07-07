‘You’ll be missed’, ‘Thank you for everything’ – These Barnsley fans react as popular defender departs

Barnsley have confirmed that Michael Sollbauer has left the club to join Dynamo Dresden on a permanent basis.

Thanks for everything, Sole! ❤️ — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) July 7, 2021

The 31-year-old joined the Tykes in January 2020 after a decade with Austrian outfit Wolfsberger and he quickly established himself as a very important player, featuring in 17 games as they dramatically secured safety.

His importance remained as Valerien Ismael came in, with Sollbauer playing in 37 games as the side defied the odds to reach the play-offs last season.

However, the defender asked to return to Europe to be closer to his family and Barnsley announced on their official site that Sollbauer had completed a move to the Bundesliga II side.

Whilst the support understand the reason behind the transfer, they are still gutted to see Sollbauer go as he was a popular character as well as an important player.

Here we look at some of the reaction following the news from the fans on Twitter…

all the best sole, cannot thank u enough for everything you have done❤️ — Tom (@CheethamBFC) July 7, 2021

Thank you for everything sole. You are a great man. ❤️❤️ — alexRed (@AlexRed00561762) July 7, 2021

All the best sole, true leader and professional. — BFC Kes Mong (@17Davenport) July 7, 2021

Gutted to see him go but given his reasoning it is more than fair enough. Shame he never got to score that goal he wanted but he contributed more than enough in the last 18 months. A real cult hero in my eyes, will be a really big miss. Wish him and his family the very best! — Steeplezii (@steeplezii) July 7, 2021

Absolutely class on and off the pitch and one of the main reasons we stayed up the seasons before last. All the very best — Chris (@CWRyder) July 7, 2021

A good centre half that came just when we needed a good centre half. All the sole — Neil (@neilmeynell) July 7, 2021

Cracking player, good luck Sole, you’ll be missed. — Allen Cooper (@Al_Cooper7) July 7, 2021