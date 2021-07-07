Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘You’ll be missed’, ‘Thank you for everything’ – These Barnsley fans react as popular defender departs

Published

1 hour ago

on

Barnsley have confirmed that Michael Sollbauer has left the club to join Dynamo Dresden on a permanent basis.

The 31-year-old joined the Tykes in January 2020 after a decade with Austrian outfit Wolfsberger and he quickly established himself as a very important player, featuring in 17 games as they dramatically secured safety.

His importance remained as Valerien Ismael came in, with Sollbauer playing in 37 games as the side defied the odds to reach the play-offs last season.

However, the defender asked to return to Europe to be closer to his family and Barnsley announced on their official site that Sollbauer had completed a move to the Bundesliga II side.

Whilst the support understand the reason behind the transfer, they are still gutted to see Sollbauer go as he was a popular character as well as an important player.

Here we look at some of the reaction following the news from the fans on Twitter…


