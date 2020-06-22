‘You’d question the ambition of the deal’ – Blackburn Rovers ready offer for soon-to-be free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are drawing up an offer for Jon McLaughlin, with the view of signing the goalkeeper upon his release from Sunderland.

Sunderland are set to lose McLaughlin on a free this summer as his contract ticks down, with a report from the Daily Mail revealing Blackburn have plans to make an offer to the 32-year-old.

Here, our writers discuss whether it is a good deal for Blackburn…

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be a good addition to the Blackburn squad.

Rovers have Christian Walton between the posts at the moment, but given the face that he’s set to return to Brighton and Hove Albion, Tony Mowbray needs to sign a goalkeeper heading into next year’s campaign.

McLaughlin will be a cheap option given that he’s out-of-contract at the end of this season, and I think he deserves a shot in the Championship.

He’s not done much wrong with Sunderland, but is more than capable of making the step up to the second tier of English football next season.

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting move from a Blackburn perspective and certainly one that makes a lot of sense.

Christian Walton has done a great job between the sticks at Ewood Park this term but he is due to return to parent club Brighton at the end of the season.

That will leave Mowbray in need of a replacement and bringing in McLaughlin would make sense.

The 32-year-old has a huge amount of experience and as he’s set to become a free agent, Blackburn could get great value.

Given that he hasn’t had the most impressive season with the Black Cats in League One, you’d question the ambition of the deal.

From a Rovers perspective, you’d hope the club are eyeing up bringing someone else in as competition.

George Harbey

McLaughlin is a really solid, experienced goalkeeper who has been so important for Sunderland over the past couple of seasons, and he has kept them in so many games due to his fantastic shot-stopping ability.

He’s now 32 and will obviously want to play at the highest level, and I think that he is definitely good enough to be playing in the Championship.

Rovers need to strengthen their options in-between the sticks, that’s for sure, with Christian Walton likely to return to Brighton.

Whilst McLaughlin may be a lot older than Walton, he would offer real experience and leadership in-between the sticks, which could be key for Blackburn in 2020/21.

On a free transfer, it’s definitely worth a punt.