“You’d expect” – Hull City handed boost in race for Crystal Palace starlet

Liam Rosenior will be looking to apply his own touches to his Hull City squad when the January transfer window opens its doors in a couple of weeks.

The Tigers, who saw a major overhaul of the squad during the summer, could be rather busy once again as Rosenior looks to assemble a squad that can distance themselves from the relegation conversation.

One player that has been linked with the Tigers is Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei, as first detailed in a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

However, a more recent update from Nixon’s Patreon account has revealed that Swansea City are also considering a loan move for the exciting teenager.

Providing an update on the interest coming from the Tigers, Hull Live correspondent Baz Cooper said within a Q&A: “I think there’s a genuine expectation that it will happen. City the only serious bidders and with Liam’s relationship, you’d expect it to be a deal that gets done.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out over the next few weeks, with Ebiowei being an exciting talent who has amassed some experience of Championship football.

Thriving at Derby when Rosenior was the Rams’ Assistant Manager, it would make sense for all parties if a move was to come to fruition.

Of course, other clubs might join the race and complicate things for the Tigers, but ultimately, they have seemingly positioned themselves well in this particular scenario.

This would be an important step for the young winger who will be hoping that a productive loan stint in the Championship will bolster his chances of seeing more regular Premier League minutes next season.