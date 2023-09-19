Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Michael Carrick deserves more time at Middlesbrough despite their poor start to the season.

Boro's struggles can be attributed to injuries, lack of movement in the transfer window, and the departure of top scorer Chuba Akpom.

Despite the tough start, Carrick is confident his team is close to turning things around and patience is required.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes manager Michael Carrick deserves more time at Middlesbrough after the club's poor start to the season.

Boro were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season and they were widely expected to challenge for promotion again this campaign, but it has not worked out that way so far and Carrick's men currently sit bottom of the Championship with just one point from their opening six games.

It was a tough summer for the club as they failed to secure the return of any of last season's influential loanees, including Zack Steffen, Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer, while top scorer Chuba Akpom completed a £12.2 million move to Ajax.

After the 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday, Carrick admitted it has been a difficult period for his side, but the 42-year-old strongly rejected talk of a crisis.

"No, no way. I know what this group is capable of and I see what they do every day in training. I can see how they're performing and I don't doubt them one bit. Listen, it's a tough time right now, there's no getting away from that. There are ways in which we can help ourselves a bit better. But no chance, it's not a crisis," Carrick said on ITV's English Football League Highlights show, quoted by Teesside Live.

Boro are back in action with a crucial game against Sheffield Wednesday, who also have just one point to their name so far this season, at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted that Carrick is under pressure after his side's disappointing start to the season, but he believes he should be given time to turn their fortunes around.

"Middlesbrough sit rock bottom of the Championship with no wins, five defeats and one draw in their last six games, one point from a possible 18," Carrick said.

"Michael obviously will be under pressure and will be feeling the pressure, but given the job he has done since he took over, you would hope he will be given a bit of slack.

"Injuries, not a lot of movement in the summer transfer window and losing Akpom are all genuine reasons for what's happening.

"Carrick is convinced his team are not far away from clicking and starting to win games and pick up points, so patience is required."

Should Michael Carrick be under pressure at Middlesbrough?

It has been an incredibly alarming start to the season for Boro.

Carrick's men were among the promotion favourites heading into the campaign and it is a surprise to see them sitting bottom of the table with just one point from their first six games.

As Palmer says, there are mitigating circumstances for Boro's struggles having lost so much quality from their team over the summer and the new signings have failed to make an impression so far.

There have been positives in the performances and Boro had plenty of chances to equalise against Blackburn on Saturday, but after conceding 13 goals so far this season, they desperately need to tighten up at the back.

Carrick did an outstanding job at the Riverside Stadium last season following his appointment in October and he certainly deserves more time, but results must improve quickly and it is a huge game against the Owls in midweek.