“You would back Ainsworth to solve it” – What is QPR’s main weakness? The verdict

Gareth Ainsworth will have gained a better understanding of the task facing him at QPR over the past week.

The former Hoops player left Wycombe Wanderers to become Neil Critchley’s replacement at the Championship club last week and will be tasked with keeping them clear of relegation this term.

Marcus Ally

Only three sides have conceded more goals than the Rs this season, and in that it is clearly their defensive side of the game that needs work.

Unfortunately, injuries have hampered the contributions of Leon Balogun and Jake Clarke-Salter this season, but Jimmy Dunne and Rob Dickie, backed up by Seny Dieng between the sticks, is a good enough trio for this not to be the case.

Therefore, in looking at the squad it is clear that they are lacking a quality defensive midfielder, Sam Field can play in a deeper role but has developed to become a more box-to-box option and that should be an area they quickly look to address in the summer.

Stefan Johansen is a fading force in the Championship and Andre Dozzell has struggled for consistency since arriving from Ipswich Town, Ainsworth should be prioritising a defensive midfielder when the season comes to an end.

Josh Cole

The one key weakness in QPR’s squad is their lack of depth in the striker position.

With Lyndon Dykes currently unavailable for selection, QPR are only able to turn to Sinclair Armstrong and Chris Martin for inspiration as out-and-out options in this area of the pitch.

Whereas Martin is a veteran at this level, he has only scored twice in the Championship this season while Armstrong has yet to open his goal-scoring account.

Unless these two players are able to step up to the mark, QPR’s struggles in an attacking sense could continue while Dykes recovers from illness.

Ned Holmes

You have to look at the defensive record.

Only three clubs have conceded more goals than the R’s in the Championship this term and their backline’s confidence looks shot at the moment.

Some jittery displays from Seny Dieng haven’t helped while the likes of Jimmy Dunne and Rob Dickie look shells of their former selves. It’s not all on them either as they’re just not getting the sort of cover from the midfield that they need.

Injuries have played a part as well but it’s likely the area that Gareth Ainsworth will be hoping to sort first as he gets going at Loftus Road.

Given what we saw from his teams at Wycombe, you would back Ainsworth to solve it.