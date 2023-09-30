Whilst Southampton are having some significant defensive issues right now in the Championship, they could do with having their marquee summer arrival in the form of Ross Stewart being fit sometime soon as well.

Stewart joined the Saints from Sunderland for a fee of £10 million on deadline day, but he is yet to make his debut for the club as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury that has kept him out since January.

Southampton manager Russell Martin does not expect Stewart to be fit until after the international break, and while the 37-year-old is excited to see his new signing in action, he urged supporters to be patient with the striker.

"I think we have to be sensible. I'm really excited about getting him in. He is massive and a great guy. I tried to sign him before, as you know. He will be brilliant for us," Martin told the Daily Echo earlier this month.

"I think he's enjoying being around the lads. He's been in every meeting, but he just has to train on a different pitch, unfortunately.

"When he gets to a point where he is ready, you guys will know about it. I just don't want to put a timescale on it.

"He is in a really good place. Maybe this next bulk of five (six) games is going to be difficult to get him to a place where he can really kick on.

"Then we have a break, which I think will suit him really well for the timescale of his rehab.

"He is desperate to be let off the leash. He has been out for a while and he is desperate to prove to everyone that he deserves to be here."

Despite suffering an injury-disrupted campaign last season, Stewart proved himself to be a prolific goalscorer at Championship level, scoring 11 goals in 15 appearances for the Black Cats.

After an excellent start to the season, Southampton have dropped down to 15th in the table following four consecutive league defeats, and they will be looking to return to winning ways against Leeds United at St Mary's on Saturday.

Should Ross Stewart be starting every week for Southampton when fit?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says that while nobody is guaranteed a spot in the starting line-up, he expects Stewart to come straight into the team when he returns to fitness.

"Ross Stewart was a very expensive signing from Sunderland," Palmer said.

"He did very, very well at Sunderland, but unfortunately he picked up an injury that restricted his performances at Sunderland throughout the whole of the last campaign.

"He told the club that he wasn't going to sign a new contract, so Southampton came in and paid £10 million for the player.

"Nobody is guaranteed to be starting in the first team, and the one thing that Southampton haven't lacked is goals, but they've conceded more goals than anybody else in the Championship.

"You would assume that once Ross is fit, he will be an automatic starter for Southampton in the Championship, and he knows where the back of the net is."

Will Ross Stewart be an automatic starter for Southampton?

It is hard to disagree with Palmer that Stewart will be an automatic starter for the Saints, particularly considering the fee the club paid for him.

Stewart will need time to get up to speed after such a long lay-off, but he is an outstanding striker at Championship level and his return will be a huge boost to Southampton's promotion hopes.

However, as Palmer says, it is defensively where the Saints have struggled in recent weeks, and having conceded 19 goals so far this season, they desperately need to tighten up at the back.

If Southampton can improve defensively, with strikers such as Stewart, Adam Armstrong and Che Adams, it will not be long until they begin to climb the table.