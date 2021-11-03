‘You will take us up’ – Many Luton Town fans react to player’s performance against Middlesbrough

Taking his tally to eight for the season, Elijah Adebayo enjoyed another night under the lights at Kenilworth Road.

The 23-year-old, who has netted seven times in his last eight Championship outings, scored Luton’s second last night, three minutes after Sonny Bradley restored parity.

Harry Cornick then capitalised on Marcus Tavernier’s failed back pass, before expertly slotting it past Luke Daniels in the Middlesbrough goal to complete the scoring.

It was a first half that Luton struggled to get going in and were deservedly a goal down at the break, however, a much-improved Hatters side came out in the second half, with Adebayo central to the change in fortunes.

Kenilworth Road has quickly emerged as Adebayo’s home after playing League Two football earlier in the calendar year.

The young forward now has seven of his eight Championship goals in Bedfordshire, and he is certainly relishing having fans back in the stadium.

The forward’s physicality and excellent feet continue to help Luton progress into attacking positions, and his influence at the top end of the pitch was sorely missed against Preston North End during Luton’s 2-0 defeat last weekend.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans on Twitter have reacted to Adebayo’s performance last night…

Absolutely outstanding. Keep going E. 👏 — Matt Hall (@MattHal15406989) November 2, 2021

He’s magic, you know! — medsuk (@medsuk1) November 3, 2021

Pure class. Keep working hard. God bless you. COYH 🧡 — Gaz (@GaryAlanMcPheat) November 3, 2021

Another brilliant hard working shift put in great performance and a goal keep up the hard work Eli 👍 — gary rovner (@GaryRovner) November 3, 2021

Special place under lights. 🎩 🎩 just loving the hard work. #COYH — Sparky (@PaulSparks1964) November 3, 2021

Superb again mate 👊🤍🧡 — Grant_hh37 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🧡🤍☕ (@GrantTheHatter) November 2, 2021

You are undoubtedly the best footballer in the world — CalumBright (@CalumBright_) November 2, 2021

You’re world class. I love you. — Kieren (@ltfckieren) November 2, 2021

There’s something so cold about watching you wheel away after a goal Absolute baller. You will take us up or you’ll move to the prem in the next couple of years. No in between pic.twitter.com/lABYd6G6kW — 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲 (@TraceTrace04) November 2, 2021