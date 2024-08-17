Highlights Swansea fans still fondly remember Michu's goalscoring debut season as the club's best bargain capture nearly a decade later.

The Jack Army longs for a return to the Premier League after two play-off finishes and years of mid-table mediocrity in the Championship.

Michu's short-lived success was a highlight in Swansea's history, showcasing value for money and what could have been if not for injury setbacks.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

An icon of the 'streets won't forget' genre, Michu is still fondly remembered for his goal-laden 2012/13 debut campaign at Swansea City and has been labelled as the club's most impressive bargain capture nearly a decade on from his time in SA1.

The dizzying heights of the Premier League are now a distant memory for the Jack Army, who are yet to see their side return to the highest level of English football since their relegation in the 2017/18 season.

Two consecutive play-off finishes failed to come to fruition during Steve Cooper's time at the club and Swansea's recent Championship history has largely been underlined by mid-table mediocrity, although there is now renewed hope of long-term progression under innovative head coach Luke Williams.

For the time being, Swansea fans simply have to make do with reminiscing on their past glory, which encompassed seven years in the Premier League, famous victories over top-six sides, lifting the EFL Cup and subsequently competing in the UEFA Europa League.

Perhaps no memory evokes stronger feelings than watching Michu banging in the goals with great aplomb, though. The Spaniard's successes at Swansea were brief and cut short far too soon, but as far as supporters are concerned, they were simply beautiful and breathtaking to watch.

Michu labelled as Swansea City bargain

Swansea reportedly forked out a small £2m fee for Michu in the summer of 2012 and although inflation has since wreaked havoc on the transfer market, that sum didn't necessarily represent significant investment even then.

It defies belief to pay so little for a player who returned so much, meaning there's little wonder why Football League World's Jack Army fan pundit James Fleming believes Michu to be the club's finest bargain in his lifetime of following the club.

"We've had plenty of bargain signings in our time as Swansea fans, but I think the one that remains in everyone's memory is Michu for £2m," James told Football League World.

"Albeit there was only one season where he was at his peak, but that one season he was absolutely fantastic, helped us win the League Cup, get to our best Premier League finish ever and into Europe and the knock-out stages all through goals scored by him.

"Some massive goals scored in Stamford Bridge, Anfield, scored in the cup final, and you just can't question the value for money we got for that player.

Michu's 12/13 stats for Swansea City, as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 35 18 3 EFL Cup 6 3 2 FA Cup 2 1 0 Total 43 22 5

"And again, injuries didn't help him afterwards but how good he was during that season I don't think it can be argued we've had a better bargain than him, especially for a player to come and play in the Premier League at the highest level as a striker and still be fantastic at £2m.

"You will not see that ever again, I don't think, so it has to be Michu for me."

Swansea City supporters will wonder what could've been with Michu

Michu's fondly-remembered time in South Wales was prematurely destroyed by serious injury setbacks in the end, which also concluded his career far too early.

He only scored six goals and lasted one more term at Swansea after the heroics in his debut campaign, with his career enduring a sharp and unprecedented decline.

Swansea did recruit well to bring in Wilfried Bony the summer after, but just imagine what a strikeforce the duo would've made. Together and working in tandem, they could've propelled Swansea to even greater heights and it remains a case of what could've been for the club, the player and, of course, the supporters.

Related "Could be a very exciting signing" - Swansea City backed to seal Liverpool transfer Football League World's Swansea City fan pundit has reacted to the imminent arrival of Liverpool talent Kaide Gordon

Fellow Spaniard Fernando Llorente was also impressive as a replacement for Bony in the 2016/17 campaign, but neither player came close to matching Michu and it would be a great shock to see Swansea secure better value for money ever again - even if it was all-too short-lived.