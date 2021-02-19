‘You will be a huge hit’ – Recent performances from 2019 arrival suggest these QPR fans were spot on with high hopes

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

QPR are enjoying a fine run of form at the moment in the Sky Bet Championship with 5 wins from their last 6 matches.

Victory over Brentford was the latest positive result for the Hoops with Charlie Austin bagging the winner and, naturally, he has been credited a lot as the reason behind the upturn in form.

Make no mistake, with 3 goals in 5 games he’s absolutely played his part but Mark Warburton’s switch to a 3-5-2 formation, and some of the performances within that system, also deserve praise.

Indeed, here we’re looking at Todd Kane who, when arriving in 2019, quickly had the support of fans:

Welcome! Looking forward to seeing you getting up and down our right hand side for many years to come — jh (@JaaamesH) July 29, 2019

Was hoping we would sign you for a couple of years, you will be a huge hit!! — Alan Knight (@californiahoop) July 29, 2019

Very proud to have you young man. Do your very best for us. #QPR — Rajeev Datta 💙 (@rajeevdatta) July 29, 2019

Good luck and have a great season. — IAN FLEMING {flembo} (@ifleming66) July 29, 2019

A player with the likes of Hull City and Chelsea on his CV there was natural intrigue and excitement to see how Kane would do in W12 and, perhaps now, we’re really starting to see the best of him.

Earlier this year, in Mark Warburton’s 4-2-3-1 formation he perhaps struggled at times to keep his place in the side, with him and Osman Kakay regularly being rotated between the two positions – the same can be said on the left with Lee Wallace and Niko Hamalainen.

Now, though, with wing-backs involved instead QPR look like a far more solid unit at the back with Kane and Wallace seemingly cementing their places in recent weeks.

For Kane, the running and work-rate up and down the flanks has always been there and now with the extra cover of Rob Dickie in behind him we’re beginning to really see what he can bring to the table.

Though a foul led to Brentford’s goal on Wednesday night, he continued to surge up and down the pitch, with a superb cross-field pass finding opposite wing-back Lee Wallace to then lay on the winner for Austin.

The 3-5-2 system at QPR appears to have unlocked a real extra level among players that, at times, were criticised earlier on in the campaign and Kane is perhaps one of the best examples of that.

A top pro, he’ll be eager to stay in the side and continue to impress as Rangers aim to climb the table.

Are you QPR mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this R’s quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 1. Which Premier League club beat the R's 4-3 in pre-season? Chelsea Tottenham Arsenal West Ham