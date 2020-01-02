‘You were outstanding’, ‘Immense’ – Loads of Brentford fans pile praise onto summer signing after latest display

Loads of Brentford fans have heaped praise on centre-back Ethan Pinnock following his impressive defensive display against Bristol City on New Years Day.

Signed from Barnsley in the summer, it had taken him a while to find his feet at Griffin Park, but following his contribution to the Bees’ emphatic 4-0 win, he is rapidly winning plenty of fans.

Bryan Mbeumo gave the visitors the lead after just six minutes, poking home from close range after a mix-up in the Robins backline, with Ashley Williams seeing red just moments later for the hosts.

What a start to the year, 4-0 away win. Thank you for your support bees fans! +3 🐝🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iSkP4UQF9r — Ethan Pinnock (@EthanPinnock5) January 1, 2020

Said Benrahma made it two with 26 minutes on the clock, finishing cooly after Ollie Watkins had seen his shot saved by Daniel Bentley in the Bristol City goal.

Lee Johnson’s side never looked like getting back into the game and in the final ten minutes, Watkins popped up with two goals of his own to add some gloss to the display.

And after Pinnock took to Twitter to give his personal thoughts, loads of fans reacted…

You were outstanding today. A fantastic partnership at the back.

Dominating all aerial balls.

You had a good battle and you won.

The only way he could beat you was to stand on your ankle. 👌🏻 — HeadlessBee 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@pjheadless) January 1, 2020

Outstanding today Ethan! — billy (@billybeatty02) January 1, 2020

No coincidence our fortunes have improved since you've become a regular starter. 👏👏 — Russell (@Russtybee) January 1, 2020

Outstanding again today, Ethan. Quality…👏 — steve rush (@stevorush54) January 1, 2020

Thanks Ethan. Thought you were terrific today! — Malc n Talc (@malcolmhogarth6) January 1, 2020

Solid performance mate! MOTM — Chris Bull (@ChrisBull8) January 1, 2020

Immense again today, well done 👏 — Debbie (@bees4ever7) January 1, 2020

Another outstanding performance from you today Ethan 🔥🐝 — KBees37 (@Bees37K) January 1, 2020