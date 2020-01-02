Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘You were outstanding’, ‘Immense’ – Loads of Brentford fans pile praise onto summer signing after latest display

Published

2 mins ago

on

Loads of Brentford fans have heaped praise on centre-back Ethan Pinnock following his impressive defensive display against Bristol City on New Years Day.

Signed from Barnsley in the summer, it had taken him a while to find his feet at Griffin Park, but following his contribution to the Bees’ emphatic 4-0 win, he is rapidly winning plenty of fans.

Bryan Mbeumo gave the visitors the lead after just six minutes, poking home from close range after a mix-up in the Robins backline, with Ashley Williams seeing red just moments later for the hosts.

Said Benrahma made it two with 26 minutes on the clock, finishing cooly after Ollie Watkins had seen his shot saved by Daniel Bentley in the Bristol City goal.

Lee Johnson’s side never looked like getting back into the game and in the final ten minutes, Watkins popped up with two goals of his own to add some gloss to the display.

And after Pinnock took to Twitter to give his personal thoughts, loads of fans reacted…


