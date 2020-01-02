Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘You were brilliant’ – These QPR fans react to performance of 29-y/o defender against Cardiff

Queens Park Rangers produced an excellent performance on New Year’s Day, as they humiliated Cardiff City 6-1 at Loftus Road to earn their first win in five Championship games.

A hat-trick from Nahki Wells, a brace from Bright Osayi-Samuel and another Ebere Eze goal saw QPR saw six goals in a game for the first time since 1999.

QPR currently sit in 15th place after the win, and are now just five points off the play-offs as the division continues to get more tightly packed.

One player who produced a good defensive performance for Rangers was Toni Leistner, who at times this season has been singled out for criticism.

However, the 29-year-old German won ten of his aerial duals against Cardiff, and had a pass completion rate of 75%.

Leistner had to go off with just over ten minutes left to play for Rangers after suffering a knock, leaving QPR with ten men after Mark Warburton had already used his three substitutes.

Here is what Leistner had to say to the QPR supporters after the game:

Here are how the QPR fans reacted to his performance…


