‘You were a giant out there’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans react to 29-year-old’s performance in Fulham victory

Sheffield United sealed their third successive win to maintain their unbeaten start under new manager Paul Heckingbottom as they managed to grind out a 1-0 victory away at league leaders Fulham, bolstering their promotion hopes.

Iliman Ndiaye’s wonderful solo effort in the third minute proved to be the difference last night as the Blades took one step closer to forcing their way into the top six, a remarkable result for the Blades that has sent a statement of intent out to the rest of the league.

This latest victory extends their unbeaten run to five league matches, winning 13 points from a possible 15 during this much-needed run and taking them to within three points of the top six.

It may have been a moment of attacking magic from Ndiaye that went on to be crucial at Craven Cottage – but their defence also had to be on the top of their game to deal with the league’s top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic and the likes of Neeksens Kebano, Harry Wilson and Fabio Carvalho in behind.

The west London outfit had only lost one of their opening 11 league games at home prior to yesterday’s tie against United, partly down to their exceptional attacking record, but Chris Basham, Jack Robinson and John Egan stood up to the task admirably in central defence.

Republic of Ireland international Egan took to Twitter after the match to wish Blades supporters a Merry Christmas – but how did they respond to him in regards to his performance? Did they have any problems with his display? Was the result reflective of his own showing?

We take a look at how a selection of the second-tier side’s fans reacted to his message.

Immense performance john, defense was excellent and everybody put a shift in.

The mojo is back, get your pen and paper out, got a feeling we may need another song!! — rob (@scholarrob) December 20, 2021

Right up there with 1 of your best ever performances for Blades tonight big man 💪💪💪 — D.A.H_SUFC (@a_sufc) December 20, 2021

Make sure you empty your pockets before you leave pal 👏👏 — Marky Mark ⚔️ (@MarkHagin1) December 20, 2021

Happy Christmas to you too. Outstanding tonight 👏 — Karen (@KW04) December 20, 2021

Make sure Mitrović is out of your pocket at some point, Egs. 🤣 — Gem Tollerfield (@TheBladette) December 20, 2021

You were giant out there tonight 💪 — Shawbs (@shawberryfields) December 20, 2021

Very solid game tonight John..enjoy Christmas — Victor Moloney (@vmoloney) December 20, 2021

All the lads at the back were superb tonight, yourself included. 3 more points boxing day please! — Tom Eyre (@TomEyre78) December 20, 2021