‘You want security’ – Fulham man on loan at QPR reveals planned talks

QPR midfielder Stefan Johansen has revealed he will hold talks with his parent club Fulham in the summer as he looks to decide his future.

The 30-year-old joined the R’s on loan in January after falling out of favour at Craven Cottage.

Johansen has quickly become a key man in Mark Warburton’s midfield, not missing a single Championship game since his arrival.

The Norway international still has a year left on his Fulham deal but after making a fantastic impression at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, you feel the Hoops would love to land him in the summer.

Speaking to Norweigan outlet TV2, Johansen addressed his future and revealed he planned to hold talks with Fulham at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

He said: “You want security in everyday life with regard to the family situation and such.

“I have one year left on my contract at Fulham, so we will have to take another round [of talks] this summer on what is best for me and the club. Then we’ll see what happens. Now the focus is on playing football.”

It’s no surprise that the midfielder has settled well for the R’s given his experience in the Championship.

He was particularly impressive during his first two seasons with Fulham, scoring 21 times and adding 16 assists.

Johansen is yet to show that sort of influence in the final third for QPR but if he can add that to his game you feel he’ll become even more important to Warburton’s side.

The Verdict

QPR fans will no doubt be hoping they can be the club that provides the security Johansen desires.

He’s made a fantastic impact so far and you feel he could get better and better as he continues to settle.

It could all hinge on whether Fulham remain a Premier League club because his quality at Championship level is clear and the Craven Cottage outfit may want to hold onto him if they’re back in the second tier.