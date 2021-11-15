‘You think of Emile Smith Rowe coming to Huddersfield’ – Folarin Balogun’s next steps from Arsenal amid EFL transfer talk

Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Swansea City are all interested in the possibility of bringing in Folarin Balogun in January.

The young Arsenal striker has struggled to punch his way through to the first team picture under Mikel Arteta this season and for that reason is looking for regular game time elsewhere. Chris Wilder is clearly looking to put his own stamp on the Middlesbrough squad in the next transfer window and Balogun would certainly provide a different kind of threat to Andraz Sporar and Uche Ikpeazu at the top of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see where Arsenal believe is the best place to send the 20-year-old with Swansea City possibly offering the most relevant brand of football in comparison to what Arteta is looking to implement in North London.

FLW writer Billy Mulley gave his thoughts on the dilemma and Balogun’s short term future when he appeared on the EFL Transfer Zone on FLW TV.

He said: “You think of Emile Smith Rowe coming to Huddersfield and having a successful spell and then going on to achieve what he has done at Arsenal. Rhian Brewster is another example of that kind of calibre of player, who has come through the England youth system and used a Championship loan move.

“In terms of Balogun, the Championship is probably the best next destination for him to get the experience he needs.

“I’m excited for what he can do in the future.”

The Arsenal hierarchy will take confidence from Smith Rowe’s successful stint with the Terriers in hoping that Balogun dipping into the Championship can see him return to North London a better player. Balogun has scored ten goals and assisted two in just eight appearances in Premier League 2 this season, clearly demonstrating that he is ready to graduate into regular senior football.

