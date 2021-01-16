Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘You sure?’ – Many Derby County fans react as team news emerges ahead of Rotherham

Published

6 mins ago

on

Wayne Rooney’s reign as the permanent manager of Derby County gets underway against Rotherham United this afternoon.

Rooney was appointed the Rams’ full-time boss on Friday afternoon after leading the the Pride Park outfit to 13 points from his nine matches in interim charge following Phillip Cocu’s sacking.

Despite losing their six-pointer at Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Day in their most recent Championship game, avoiding defeat against the Millers on Saturday afternoon will be enough to see Derby climb out of the relegation-zone – with the Owls not in action due to COVID-19 cases.

A youthful Rams side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Non-League Chorley last Saturday, but having completed their self-isolation period, Rooney is without just injured duo Curtis Davies and Tom Lawrence, although goalkeeper David Marshall misses out through illness and is replaced by Kelle Roos.

Check the full line-up below and see how the Pride Park faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Rooney’s first team selection since becoming permanent manager:


