Dwight Yorke has looked at Sunderland's appointment of Michael Beale as a boss as a real head scratcher - asking why he wasn’t afforded a chance at taking the Black Cats vacancy instead.

Beale was sacked by Rangers after a shambolic start to the season which saw the Glaswegian giants record three losses from their opening seven games in the Scottish Premiership, though he was into a job just over two months later when Tony Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland - taking his spot in the dugout on Wearside in a bid to hoist Sunderland into the play-offs for the second year running.

Beale’s start has been satisfactory with seven points from twelve in the league, though a 3-0 home loss to bitter rivals Newcastle United will sting for weeks to come. And Yorke has questioned why Beale was awarded the job so soon after his sacking from Rangers - believing that he should have been offered the job instead.

What Dwight Yorke has said about Michael Beale's appointment

Speaking to Footy Accumulators, Yorke couldn't quite get his head around Beale's appointment after a quick turnaround from being sacked by Rangers just two months before.

The Manchester United icon said: "Was I surprised at Michael Beale’s appointment? Well, people are given chances from failed opportunities and it baffles me. He was an assistant at Villa, did OK. Did OK at QPR then went to Rangers and got sacked and now he’s at Sunderland.

"Here we are in the space of a year and there’s someone like him in three or four jobs! You just trying to scratch your head at how that works and based on what results.

"He seems like a decent bloke, I don’t know him but I’ve listened to him on TV, but ultimately you need to be judged on results, right?

"And if I were to judge on his results, it’s not really overly impressive but he’s got another high-profile job at Sunderland. It’s unfair when someone like me is looking to seek an opportunity into football and you’re not getting the rub of the green in that sense. He’s been given another opportunity to prove himself so we will just have to wait and see.

"I just find it crazy that he’s got into the situation of going to QPR, Rangers and then Sunderland and a bit like Wayne Rooney, these people seem to be getting all of these chances and I don’t get how it works."

Michael Beale being the right appointment for Sunderland

Whilst Beale suffered a poor spell at Rangers, he actually boasted quite a high percentage of wins. It wasn’t the prettiest football for Rangers last season, and it was a campaign that stung as they were knocked out of both cups by bitter rivals Celtic which led to a Hoops treble - but as a young boss, Beale should be afforded a chance to build a dynasty somewhere in a league where constant success isn't vital.

Michael Beale manager stats (per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Win % QPR 22 9 40.91 Glasgow Rangers 43 31 72.09 Sunderland *as of January 11* 5 2 40.00

It's worth remembering that Beale had QPR top of the Championship in mid-to-late October last season, and whilst they dropped off to sixth by the time he moved to Rangers, it's undeniable that Sunderland currently have more talent and valuable assets - whilst also being in a similar position to where Beale left QPR last season.

They could quite easily qualify for the play-offs this season under the former Aston Villa assistant, and it's also worth remembering that he turned Wolves down before moving back to Glasgow where he spent time under Steven Gerrard, so Premier League clubs do rate his potential to step up to the top-flight.