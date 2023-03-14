“You really worry” – EFL expert predicts the outcome of Blackpool’s crucial clash with QPR

Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers will both be keen to secure a positive result when they face each other in the Championship this evening.

Since handing over the reins at Bloomfield Road to Mick McCarthy, the Seasiders have only managed to secure victory in one of the nine league games that they have participated in.

Blackpool suffered their 18th defeat of the season at this level in last Saturday’s meeting with Bristol City and are currently six points adrift of safety.

With only 10 games left to play this season, McCarthy’s side will need to embark on a winning run in order to have a chance of retaining their Championship status for another year.

As for QPR, they managed to end their long wait for a win in this division at the weekend as they claimed all three points in their showdown with Watford at Loftus Road.

A strike from Tim Iroegbunam in the first-half of this fixture turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Ahead of this evening’s fixture, David Prutton has revealed that he believes that QPR will secure a 1-0 victory over Blackpool.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “You really worry for Blackpool.

“They offered so little against Bristol City on Saturday and just don’t look like they can score a goal.

“You struggle to see a way out for them.

“QPR got a massive win at the weekend.

“It was a huge boost for Gareth Ainsworth and his side and will have done a huge amount to ease their fears of slipping further towards the drop.

“I think it will be another three points here.”

The Verdict

Blackpool’s failure to transform their fortunes since McCarthy’s arrival has led to them facing an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

When you consider that QPR recently managed to pick up a confidence-boosting victory, it would not be at all surprising if they use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage tonight.

Unless the Seasiders are able to step up to the mark, it would not be at all surprising if Prutton’s prediction turns out to be correct.

Blackpool’s supporters will be desperate to see their side produce a positive performance in this crucial clash following what has been an extremely disappointing campaign to date.

By beating QPR, Blackpool will close the gap between them and Cardiff City to three points ahead of the Welsh outfit’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion which is set to take place on Wednesday.