‘You read things’ – Ivan Toney reveals his response to Arsenal, Leeds, Everton transfer speculation

Brentford striker Ivan Toney admits he was flattered by speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League earlier this season, but says he won’t have to worry about that interest if he helps the Bees win promotion to the Premier League.

Toney only joined Peterborough from Brentford back in the summer transfer window, and has enjoyed an outstanding debut season for the club.

The striker has broken the record for Championship goals in a season, netting 31 times in 45 league outings for Thomas Frank’s side, helping them secure a place in the play-offs for a second season in a row.

That form had seen Toney linked with a move to the Premier League earlier in the campaign, with Arsenal, Leeds, West Ham, Wolves, Everton and Leicester all said to be interested in the 25-year-old.

But while those rumours have apparently not gone unnoticed by Toney, it seems his focus remains firmly on helping Brentford to the Premier League this season.

Giving his thoughts on those links with a move elsewhere, the striker told FourFourTwo: “It was flattering, but I’m a Brentford player. You read things, but I don’t look too deeply into it.

“I have to keep doing what I can to get Brentford promoted, and then I won’t have to worry about other clubs so-called buying me.”

Toney’s play-off campaign with Brentford begins with their two-legged semi-final against Bournemouth next week, after which they will hope to face either Barnsley or Swansea in the final for a place in the Premier League next season at the end of May.

The Verdict

Looking at this from a Brentford perspective, these do sound like positive comments from Toney.

Obviously you can’t blame him for being flattered by those comments, since the vast majority of players would want to play for a club of the size of those interested, in a league with the profile of the Premier League.

But despite that, it seems Toney is still fully focused on promotion this season, which is just what Brentford will want as they look to secure their place in the top-flight of English football.

Indeed, it also seems as though doing that will ensure they keep Toney judging by what he has said here, which given his record for the club will obviously be a major boost, although it may put a bit more pressure on them to do just that in the next few weeks.