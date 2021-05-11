Brentford
‘You read things’ – Ivan Toney reveals his response to Arsenal, Leeds, Everton transfer speculation
Brentford striker Ivan Toney admits he was flattered by speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League earlier this season, but says he won’t have to worry about that interest if he helps the Bees win promotion to the Premier League.
Toney only joined Peterborough from Brentford back in the summer transfer window, and has enjoyed an outstanding debut season for the club.
The striker has broken the record for Championship goals in a season, netting 31 times in 45 league outings for Thomas Frank’s side, helping them secure a place in the play-offs for a second season in a row.
That form had seen Toney linked with a move to the Premier League earlier in the campaign, with Arsenal, Leeds, West Ham, Wolves, Everton and Leicester all said to be interested in the 25-year-old.
But while those rumours have apparently not gone unnoticed by Toney, it seems his focus remains firmly on helping Brentford to the Premier League this season.
Giving his thoughts on those links with a move elsewhere, the striker told FourFourTwo: “It was flattering, but I’m a Brentford player. You read things, but I don’t look too deeply into it.
“I have to keep doing what I can to get Brentford promoted, and then I won’t have to worry about other clubs so-called buying me.”