Tommy Doyle has hinted at his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Manchester City midfielder is currently on loan at Sheffield United, who celebrated promotion to the Premier League on Wednesday night.

A 2-0 win with goals courtesy of Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic sealed the important three points that confirmed the Blades as a member of the Premier League for next season.

How important has Tommy Doyle been to Sheffield United?

Doyle has made 30 appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s side during his loan spell, 19 of which came as a start.

The 21-year-old has contributed three goals and three assists to aid the club’s promotion back to the top flight.

Doyle opened up on his potential future, with United being linked with a permanent move for the youngster.

Speaking to Sheffield United TV, the loanee claimed that anything is possible when discussing the prospect of remaining at Bramall Lane.

“Listen, I think, like you say, you can see from our faces and the way we have played that we have really enjoyed it,” said Doyle, via SUTV.

“We love the club, we love the place here and you never know what will happen.”

Doyle and James McAtee have both spent the year on loan from Man City.

Doyle’s Premier League debut came at 18-years of age, coming off the bench in a 5-0 win over Newcastle United at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

He has also made a number of domestic cup appearances, but has been unable to stake a place in Pep Guardiola’s first team plans.

It is unlikely that will change going into next season, despite his positive performances for the Blades in the second tier.

Should Sheffield United look to sign Tommy Doyle this summer?

Signing Doyle would make a lot of sense for United.

The midfielder has proven himself a very useful asset for Heckingbottom, and he would provide strong cover in an important area next season.

Given the lack of obvious pathway into the City team, a permanent move also makes the most sense for Doyle at this stage.

If there was a chance he could break into Guardiola’s plans then there’d be little chance of United getting to sign him.

However, the lack of a strong youth policy at the Etihad should give confidence to Sheffield United that they can convince City to sell.

That they have earned Premier League promotion will only strengthen their negotiating position.