Leeds United are serious contenders for automatic promotion from the Championship, as expected.

The Whites marginally missed out on promotion last season, having lost to Southampton in the play-off final, so this time around they are hungrier than ever to reach the Premier League.

So far, Daniel Farke has done a wonderful job of keeping his side in the title race, as they currently sit just three points behind league leaders, Sheffield United. Leeds have lost just three league games all season and are the top scorers in the division with 41 in 22 games, so they are on the right track to success.

Leeds United's last four results Opposition Result Oxford United (H) 4-0 W Preston North End (A) 1-1 D Middlesbrough (H) 3-1 W Derby County (H) 2-0 W

January is right around the corner, which will give Farke an opportunity to strengthen his squad and ensure that they are solid in every position.

A certain young Portuguese star has been on Leeds' radar for a while now, but they will face stiff competition if they wish to sign him in the winter.

Leeds battle Premier League giants Chelsea to sign Dario Essugo

Dario Essugo is a highly promising defensive midfielder who currently plays on loan in La Liga from Sporting Lisbon, but it looks as though he could be a hot topic in the January transfer window.

Leeds reportedly attempted to sign him in the summer but failed as Sporting opted to loan him out to Spain instead. Journalist Alan Nixon revealed that the Whites are planning to try again this winter and offer a loan-to-buy agreement for the hot prospect.

Then, it was revealed that long-term admirers Chelsea had joined the race and would prepare to battle Leeds for his signature as they hope to secure a bargain.

Essugo would be a solid pickup for both clubs, but Leeds will have to battle hard to fend off Premier League opposition.

Carlton Palmer offers Essugo verdict

Former England international and current pundit, Carlton Palmer, spoke exclusively to FLW about the Dario Essugo saga and stated that Leeds should remain hopeful.

"Leeds United are looking to strengthen their squad going into the January transfer market and are also looking at players that you can bring in who will be able to play in the Premier League."

"Daniel Farke is doing a magnificent job. He's been left short in key areas due to injuries, and those players are supposed to be back around January time."

"The young defensive midfielder Essugo is on loan with La Liga side Las Palmas from Portuguese giants, Sporting. The 19-year-old is being coveted by Chelsea, who are looking to bring young players in. Leeds United have an eye on a loan-to-buy deal, having failed in the summer to bring him in."

"He's an exciting prospect, he's only 19, he's a regular starter for Las Palmas and has played 25 times for Sporting. This would be a massive boost for Leeds if they are able to land this player."

"You never know, if Chelsea did beat Leeds to him, they may be able to do a deal to loan him out so he is playing."

"Long-term, this would be a great bit of business for Leeds United, but obviously, they're going to face stiff opposition from Chelsea, given the finances that Chelsea have at their disposal."

"As I say, if Leeds fail, maybe they'll be able to get him on loan until the end of the season."