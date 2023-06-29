Carlton Palmer believes that Millwall should do all they can to keep Zian Flemming at the club despite interest in the attacking midfielder from Burnley.

Will Burnley sign Zian Flemming?

The newly-promoted Premier League side are real admirers of the former Fortuna Sittard man, and they have already had offers turned down by the Lions for their star player - which was believed to be around the £7m mark.

Despite that, the Clarets are still pushing to get a deal done for Flemming, and it has been claimed that they will go in with another offer for the 24-year-old.

Whether that’s enough to reach an agreement remains to be seen, but former England international Palmer told FLW that Millwall should be doing all they can to keep Flemming as they push for promotion next season.

“Millwall will hold out for a handsome profit on their player. They paid around £1.7m to land the talented Dutchman, and any deal would reportedly have to break the £8m barrier. Millwall are looking to get promoted, so to do that you need to keep your best players, so for me, he's only had one season at the club, so they should keep him.”

Gary Rowett’s side missed out on a play-off place in the previous campaign on a dramatic final day when they lost at home to Blackburn. Nevertheless, it was an outstanding first season in English football for Flemming, who scored 15 goals in the league.

Millwall summer transfer plans

You can understand Palmer’s stance here, as Millwall are a club that have ambitions to reach the top-flight, so it goes without saying that they should do all they can to keep hold of their best players - which Flemming certainly is.

But, it’s easier said than done. If Burnley do return with a bid in excess of £8m, it’s going to be hard to turn down for Milwall. Not only would it represent a significant profit for the club, it would give Rowett more funds to reinvest into the group. Unlike many others in the league, Millwall are very sensible with how they operate, and that means, for the good of the club, you have to make the right financial decision, even if it may harm you on the pitch.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but moving forward, it’s a real positive that Millwall have managed to scout and bring in someone like Flemming, and that’s the type of signing they need to make moving forward.