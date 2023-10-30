Highlights Derby County boss Paul Warne receives support from owner David Clowes despite disappointing results and calls for him to be sacked.

Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed his appreciation to David Clowes as the owner backed him despite their mixed form.

Derby’s stuttering form continues

Many viewed the Rams as favourites for promotion before a ball was kicked this season, with Warne preparing for his first full campaign in charge of the club.

However, things haven’t gone to plan initially, with the Midlands outfit sitting ninth in the table after a disappointing 3-1 loss to Stevenage last time out.

That has left the side eight points away from the top two, although they’re only five away from the play-off places, with games in hand on several sides above them.

Nevertheless, the loss prompted some to call for Warne to go, with frustration growing at the style of play along with the results.

Derby owner David Clowes backs Paul Warne

But, it has been stated that Clowes will give the ex-Rotherham chief time, and he is expected to give the boss some financial backing in the January window.

And, speaking to BBC Derbyshire, Warne confirmed he had a chat with the owner, who gave him his support.

“I’m never fearful of my job because if you don’t win games you lose your job anyway. I just can’t bear losing, and if the team underperforms we let everyone down. We’ve come here to try and rebuild the club, to push it in the right direction, but on the back of that defeat, it’s depressing. I find it difficult to play the media/manager card.

“But, the owner was there, and he said ‘just keep rocking on, it’s fine’, which was nice of him, and sometimes you need that. A manager can be a lonely place when you’re 3-1 down with five minutes to go, so it was nice of him, but I also know how much he’s hurting, as he wants the team to be successful.”

Should Derby sack Paul Warne?

You can understand the anger among the Derby fan base, as there’s no denying that this team should be doing better than they are this season, both in terms of results and performances.

But, it still feels far too soon to be talking about replacing Warne.

This league is notoriously difficult, and it’s not like Derby are struggling down the bottom. They’re still firmly in the mix for the play-offs, and they will still feel the gap to the top two can be made up.

Warne knows how to be successful at this level, and there won’t be any panic, even if he knows there needs to be improvements.

What next for Derby County?

Derby have a chance to get back on track on Tuesday evening, when they welcome Northampton Town to Pride Park, in a game that they are expected to win.

There’s not a full midweek programme in the Football League, so this is a chance for the Rams to make up ground with one of their games in hand.

Warne’s side could potentially move up to seventh if they pick up a win and other results go their way.