It has been a couple of weeks now since Sheffield Wednesday announced the shock news that manager Darren Moore was to leave by mutual consent, and it appears that the Owls are not really any closer to appointing his successor.

There has been dirty laundry aired by owner Dejphon Chansiri in regards to Moore in that time with his claims that the former Wednesday manager departed due to his contract demands, but at the same time he has been conducting interviews to identify the next head coach.

The likes of Dean Smith and Slaven Bilic are rumoured to be in the mix, but a name that has come out of nowhere is Jess Thorup, who Football Insider claim is on Chansiri's shortlist.

Who is Jess Thorup?

The 53-year-old enjoyed a modest playing career spent mostly in his home nation of Denmark, but as a manager he has been slightly more travelled.

Thorup started his career in the dugout with Esbjerg in 2011 before then moving onto the Danish national setup to manage their under-21's.

He returned to club football in 2015 with Midtjylland in Denmark and won the Danish Superliga in 2018 before spending two years in Belgium with Genk and then Genk.

Thorup came back to Denmark once again in 2020 to join F.C. Copenhagen, winning the Superliga with them in 2022 before being sacked in September of that year after a poor start to the following campaign.

Would Jess Thorup be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Former Wednesday player and ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that potentially appointing Thorup would be a major risk, but ultimately the person who replaces Moore regardless is on a hiding to nothing due to the chairman's recruitment policy.

"In my opinion it would be a risk, you need a proven Championship manager," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Unfortunately, I can see an appointment that will be a bit left-field, given how the chairman wants to run the club.

"Any manager going into the club wants to select and buy his own players, therefore his destiny is in his own hands.

"But in the words of the chairman, and I quote 'The one that has done the recruitment list is our team, we don't need to worry about the coach - whoever I bring in will use that list' - that's going to be off-putting for a lot of the top coaches in the game."