You may be surprised where these 8 ex-Reading players are now

Reading will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race to win promotion into the Premier League this season under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

The Berkshire-based side are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and are just six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Plenty of players have come and gone over the years at the Madejski Stadium, with some going on to play at a higher level, whilst others have dropped down the divisions.

We take a look at EIGHT former Reading players, and see where they’re playing their football nowadays.

Adam Federici – Macarthur FC

Federici had a number of successful years with Reading, before leaving the club in 2015.

The shot-stopper is now a regular with newly-formed Australian side Macarthur FC, and has been their first-choice goalkeeper in the 2020/21 season.

Jem Karacan – Scunthorpe United

Karacan established himself as a firm fans favourite at the Madejski Stadium in his time with the club.

The midfielder left the club in favour of a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray in the summer of 2015, after his contract with the Royals reached a conclusion at the end of the 2014/15 season.

Karacan is now playing his football back in England though, and is a regular in the Scunthorpe United team this term.

Pavel Pogrebnyak – FC Ural Yekaterinburg

The former Russian international is another player that established himself as a fans favourite whilst with Reading, after signing for the club back in 2012.

Pogrebnyak scored 28 goals in 106 appearances for the Berkshire-based side, before departing in 2015.

The forward is now playing his football with Russian side FC Ural Yekaterinburg.

Tiago Ilori – FC Lorient

Ilori signed for the club on a permanent basis from Liverpool back in 2017.

The central defender went on to make 64 appearances for Reading, but left the club in favour of a move to Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in 2019.

Ilori is now playing for French side FC Lorient on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Marek Matějovský – FK Mladá Boleslav

Marek Matějovský is a player that will be remembered fondly by Reading supporters in his time with the club.

The midfielder netted a stunning goal against Liverpool in his time with the Royals, but left in favour of a move to AC Sparta Prague in 2010.

Matějovský is currently with Czech side FK Mladá Boleslav, after signing for the club permanently in 2017, after a successful loan spell.

Nelson Oliveira – AEK Athens

Oliveira played a crucial role for Reading in the 2019/20 season, whilst on loan from Norwich City.

The forward scored three goals in ten appearances for the club, as they avoided relegation into the third-tier of English football.

He is now playing his football for Greek side AEK Athens, after signing for the club in 2019.

Aaron Tshibola – Kilmarnock

Tshibola was hugely impressive in his breakthrough season with Reading, but decided to leave the club in 2016, in favour of a move to Aston Villa.

But it hasn’t quite worked out as Tshibola would have originally hoped for, with the midfielder making just ten appearances for Villa, before departing in 2019.

The 26-year-old is now playing for Scottish side Kilmarnock.

Kwesi Appiah – NorthEast United

Appiah’s spell at the Madejski Stadium wasn’t the most memorable of ones, whilst on loan from Crystal Palace.

The forward’s most notable contribution was on the final day of the 2015/16 season, as he fired home the opener against Derby County, as the Royals ran out surprise 3-0 winners on the day.

Appiah is now playing his football over in India with NorthEast United.