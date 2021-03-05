You may be surprised where these 8 ex-Nottingham Forest players are now

Nottingham Forest have been no strangers when it has come to signing players in recent years.

The Reds signed 14 new players in the summer after missing out on a top-six finish last term, and added Filip Krovinovic, James Garner and Glenn Murray to their squad in January.

Naturally, a number of players’ moves to the City Ground have failed to work out and they have slipped through the net.

You may be surprised where these eight ex-Forest players are now. Have a look…

Danny Fox

Fox made 126 appearances for Forest during a five-year spell at the City Ground.

After impressing whilst on loan from Southampton, Fox earned himself a permanent stay on Trentside.

He now plays in India for SC East Bengal, who are managed by Robbie Fowler.

He has made 16 appearances for the club this season.

Simon Cox

Cox scored 14 goals in over 80 appearances for Forest during his two-year spell on Trentside, including a sensationally-taken solo effort against Birmingham.

He is now playing down under, playing in Australia for Western Sydney Wanderers.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Was it Lewis Grabban or Lyle Taylor who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Who captain Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2020/21 season? Lewis Grabban Lyle Taylor

Joe Garner

Garner joined Forest from Carlisle in 2008, scoring 10 goals in a three-year stay at the City Ground.

He is now playing in Cyprus for APOEL Nicosia.

Matt Derbyshire

Another player playing down under is Matt Derbyshire.

He is now playing for Macarthur FC, scoring seven goals in 10 A-League games this term.

He scored 12 goals in 51 games for Forest.

Dani Pinillos

Pinillos was a fans’ favourite during his two-year spell at the City Ground after arriving from Cordoba in 2015.

He scored against Derby County in 2017, and now finds himself playing in Poland for Miedź Legnica.

Lars Veldwijk

Veldwijk scored only one goal in 16 appearances during his brief spell at Nottingham Forest.

He now plays in South Korea for second division side Suwon FC.

Stephen Henderson

Henderson struggled to make an impression during his time at Forest, and was mostly used as backup to Dorus de Vries and then Jordan Smith.

He does now play in the Premier League, though, and is on Crystal Palace’s books.

Hildeberto Pereira

Pereira was a divisive figure during his time at Forest and even picked up three cards in one season.

He now plays in China for Kunshan.