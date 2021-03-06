You may be surprised where these 8 ex-Norwich City players are now

Whilst nothing is confirmed just yet, Norwich City are in pole position to get back to the Premier League at the first attempt and they’ve been assisted by a talented squad.

They’ve also had some half-decent players as well in past years, not only from when they have swapped between the top flight and the Championship, but even in their brief League One days.

Let’s look at eight former Canaries stars and where they are plying their trade nowadays.

Wes Hoolahan – Cambridge United

Hoolahan was an absolute Norwich stalwart, joining from Blackpool in 2008 and staying for 10 years, seeing multiple promotions in his time at Carrow Road.

The Ireland international made 323 league appearances for the Canaries, and after a spell in Australia with Newcastle Jets, Hoolahan now plays for Cambridge United of League Two, and he’s still got that touch of class with four goals and five assists in 23 outings.

Martin Olsson – BK Hacken

Another member of the Norwich City 100 club, Olsson played for the Canaries for four years and was a regular in the Premier League for two campaigns.

The Swede moved to Swansea in 2017 for £4 million, but now finds himself back in his home country at BK Hacken, joining them from Helsingborgs in January 2021.

Steven Whittaker – Dunfermline Athletic

A veteran of the game, Whittaker joined Norwich in 2012 from Rangers and heavily featured in their 2014-15 promotion season from the Championship.

In his later years, Whittaker has converted into a defensive midfielder and is currently at Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic, having spent a few years at Hibernian in the top flight.

Jamie Cureton – Enfield

Is Jamie Cureton ever going to retire?

The striker has been going since 1993 after coming through the Canaries’ academy, and then returned to the club 2007, making 98 league appearances in total.

Now 45 years of age, Cureton was appointed player-manager at Enfield Town in September 2020 and before their season was cut short, he was still scoring goals.

Simeon Jackson – Chelmsford City

Norwich plucked Jackson from Gillingham in 2010, and stayed with the club for two years following their promotion to the Premier League.

Eventually though the Canadian struggled for minutes – his career has taken him since to Germany, Scotland and all around England, but last month he signed for Chelmsford City in the National League South, scoring on his debut before their season was curtailed.

Anthony Pilkington – East Bengal

Pilkington was a 2011 signing from Huddersfield Town, making the jump up two leagues from League One to the Premier League, and his first season was very impressive as he netted eight goals.

He joined Cardiff after three seasons at Carrow Road, and in late 2020 he made the surprise move to India, where he is now managed by Robbie Fowler.

Andrew Crofts – Brighton & Hove Albion

At 36 years of age, you wouldn’t have expected Crofts – who played 68 times for the Canaries in the league between 2010 and 2012 – to still be at a Premier League club.

But he was brought back to Brighton in 2019 as a player-coach, and whilst he’s not made a first-team appearance, Crofts has actually surprisingly played six times for the Seagulls’ under-23 side this season.

Gary Hooper – Kerala Blasters

Like Pilkington, Hooper has chosen to continue his career in India.

The striker scored 20 times for Norwich before departing for Sheffield Wednesday, and after a stint at Wellington Phoenix he now plays for Kerala Blasters, where he’s scored five times this season.