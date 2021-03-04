You may be surprised where these 8 ex-Luton Town players are now

Luton Town are looking like a Championship side now in every respect, which is the best they could’ve asked for just 18 months on from promotion into the division.

Nathan Jones is a good manager to have leading them, with the Hatters now boasting a squad that’s competitive for mid-table in the Championship.

A 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest this week only underlined that further, with Luton hopefully looking towards a bright future now.

Luton Town quiz: Was it James Collins or Harry Cornick who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Who has been sent out on six loan spells throughout their career so far? Harry Cornick James Collins

What about players that have gone before, then?

We take a look at EIGHT former Luton men whose destination right now might surprise you…

Akanni-Sunday Wasiu

The forward had a brief spell on loan with Luton back in 2009, but made just a handful of appearances for the club.

Over his career, Wasiu has played all over the world and is currently in Malaysia playing for Terengganu at the age of 36.

Jake Jervis

Jervis played for a host of sides in England before joining Luton, including Plymouth, Portsmouth and Birmingham City.

He hardly hit any heights during his time with the Hatters and now, at the age of 31, is on the books at Seinäjoen Jalkapallokerho in Finland.

Cameron McGeehan

McGeehan had a couple of loans spells with Luton before making that move to Kenilworth Road permanent in 2015.

He made over 50 appearances for Luton and did the same for Barnsley, but has since moved to Belgium and linked up with Oostende.

Ed Asafu-Adjaye

The defender began his career with Luton and made 60 appearances for the club.

The Hatters remain the pinnacle of Asafu-Adjaye’s career so far, though.

He’s currently on the books with Royston Town.

Curtis Osano

Osano had played for both Reading and Rushden & Diamonds before signing for Luton.

A spell with the Hatters in 2011/12 was followed by a move to Wimbledon, then the Indian Super League.

However, he has since returned to England to play for Farnborough and FC Godalming Town.

Callum McManaman

McManaman was with Luton last season, adding the Hatters to a list of clubs that includes Wigan, West Brom, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

The winger’s career has taken a fresh turn, though.

He is now with Melbourne Victory and playing in the Australian A-League.

Ryan Hall

Hall was well-travelled by the time he turned up at Luton Town in 2015/16.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace had been amongst his clubs, but he’d failed to have success like he had at Bromley or Southend United.

Right now, he’s playing with Beckenham Town FC.

Jacob Butterfield

Butterfield has followed a similar path to McManaman after leaving Luton Town last season.

The former Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has linked up with Melbourne Victory and remains a teammate of McManaman’s in the Australian A-League.