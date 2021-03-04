You may be surprised where these 8 ex-Huddersfield Town players are now

Huddersfield Town are looking to secure safety in the Championship this season as soon as possible.

It’s been a tough season for Carlos Corberan and the Terriers and they’ll just be looking to get through this campaign and then assess in the summer.

Indeed, we could see a bit of a shake-up player-wise but it remains to be seen just who stays and who leaves as well as what sort of budget Town have to contend with.

Whilst we wait to see how they get on, though, we’re taking a look at eight former players who have moved far and wide since leaving the club.

Here are 8 players that have ended up, in some cases, thousands of miles away from West Yorkshire whilst others are just up the road…

Anthony Pilkington

Pilkington finds himself currently in India.

The left-winger played for the likes of Cardiff and Norwich as well as the Terriers in his career but swapped England for the warmer climes of Bengal with him playing for SC East Bengal.

Jacques Maghoma is also on the books at the club at the moment.

Sean Scannell

Sean Scannell first came through at Crystal Palace and has played for various sides up and down the English football pyramid.

After leaving Huddersfield he joined Bradford City and then Blackpool, whilst he now finds himself at Grimsby Town look to help keep the club stay in League Two this season.

Harry Bunn

Left winger Harry Bunn left the Terriers in 2017 and joined Bury.

Stints with the Shakers, Southend United and Kilmarnock all followed before a stint without a side.

He’s back in Yorkshire now, though, with him on the books at York City having signed for them back in the summer of 2020.

James Vaughan

James Vaughan has had a long career since bursting onto the scene at Everton in the Premier League and he’s played for numerous clubs.

Among them, Huddersfield Town, with him playing for many sides after that too. The likes of Birmingham and Portsmouth have had him on their books but he currently plays for Tranmere Rovers who are looking to get promoted back into League One this season.

Paul Dixon

Paul Dixon left the club in 2015 and headed for Scotland, signing for Dundee United.

He’s since played for Grimsby Town and had a spell as a free agent before signing up with Falkirk in 2019 – where he remains to this day.

Joe Skarz

Joe Skarz left Huddersfield in 2010.

He signed for Bury and has played for the likes of Oxford United, Rotherham United and Halifax Town since.

He’s now with Grantham Town having joined from Kettering Town in 2020.

Graham Carey

Graham Carey has had quite the career.

A loan at Huddersfield from Celtic did not yield a permanent move and he instead joined St Mirren.

He impressed at Plymouth in the EFL before making the surprise switch to CSKA Sofia in 2019.

He’s evidently enjoying his time in Bulgaria, too, with him remaining there to this day.

Anthony Kay

Anthony Kay left Huddersfield Town in 2012.

The defender moved to MK Dons and also played for the likes of Bury and Port Vale.

After a brief spell without a side, he is now at Bala Town at the age of 38.